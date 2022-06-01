MDI baseball team sweeps Presque Isle 

BAR HARBOR — Diamond play is close to being wrapped for the regular season for Hancock County high school baseball teams. Five are looking to improve their postseason seedings or, better yet, remain right where they are, namely, atop their regions.

As of Tuesday, May 31, Mount Desert Island was seventh in the heal standings at 8-7.

The Maine Principals’ Association, which governs member high school sports in the state, has announced that this is the final season for the open tournament playoff format, with the return of the standard two-thirds of teams from each sport in each season qualifying for the postseason beginning at the start of the 2022-23 school year.

MDI 9, Presque Isle 6

At Presque Isle May 28 for the noon game, the Trojans held off a late Wildcat rally and prevailed by three runs. MDI plated three in the second, one in the fourth, three in the fifth and two in the seventh, while Presque Isle scored one in the second, three in the fourth and two in the seventh.

The Trojan offense was keyed by A.J. Lozano (two hits, two RBIs, run), Quentin Pileggi (hit, RBI), Joey Wellman-Clouse (two hits, RBI), Aiden Grant (hit, run), Brendan Graves (hit, run), Jay Haney (run), Nick Jacobs (two runs), Logan Blanchette (three runs), Noah Keeley (hit, RBI).

Lozano and Pileggi pitched for MDI and allowed a combined 10 hits and three walks, with 11 strikeouts. Evan Chapman and Jackson Maynard pitched for Presque Isle and allowed eight hits and two walks, with four strikeouts.

MDI 12, Presque Isle 1

During the second game of the day on May 28 at 2 p.m., which lasted five innings, the Trojans plated at least one run in each inning and bested the Wildcats. MDI plated three in the first, five in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth, while Presque Isle tallied its run in the first.

MDI was paced at the plate by Lozano (two hits, three runs), Pileggi (hit, run, RBI), Wellman-Clouse (hit, RBI, two runs), Grant (hit, RBI, two runs), Graves (RBI), Haney (two hits, three RBIs), Cal Hodgdon (run), Keeley (two hits, run) and Jacob Shields (two runs).

Keeley went the distance on the hill for the Trojans and allowed three hits and two walks, with five strikeouts. Ethan Shaw, Dakota Dube and Jack Boone pitched for the Wildcats and surrendered nine hits and eight walks, with two strikeouts.

MDI 10, Hermon 0

At Bar Harbor May 25, the Trojans needed only five innings to march past the Hawks by mercy rule. MDI scored one in the first frame, three in the third and six in the fourth.

The Trojans were led at the plate by Lozano (run), Pileggi (two hits, two runs), Wellman-Clouse (two hits, two RBIs, three runs), Grant (three hits, three RBIs, two runs), Haney (two hits, two RBIs, run), Nick Jacobs (hit, RBI) and Alex Gray (run).

Pileggi pitched for MDI and allowed four hits and no walks, with six strikeouts. Daniel England and Anthony Crisafulli worked the bump for Hermon and combined to allow 10 hits and four walks, with one strikeout.