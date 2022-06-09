MDI baseball team advances to quarterfinals 

BAR HARBOR — With the regular season behind them, members of the Mount Desert Island baseball team look to swing for the fences and put together deep postseason runs in regional tournaments.

In Class B North, MDI (8-8, 67.1093 points) finished seventh in the 15-team region.

Ellsworth 10, MDI 0

At Bar Harbor June 1, the Eagles held the host Trojans to three hits and swung to a mercy-rule victory. Ellsworth scored one run in the fourth inning, seven in the fifth and two in the sixth.

The Eagles were led from the batter’s box by Hunter Curtis (single, run, RBI), Brett Bragdon (three singles, run), Peter Keblinsky (single, three runs, stolen base), David Baugh (run), Craig Burnett (three singles, three RBIs, two runs), Michael Palmer (single, RBI), Dan Howie (two singles, run, two RBIs) and Miles Palmer (double, single, run, steal).

For the Trojans, Joey Wellman-Clouse (two singles) and Nick Jacobs (single) paced the offense.

Baugh pitched for Ellsworth and allowed three hits and one walk, with seven strikeouts. Quentin Pileggi, Logan Blanchette and Jay Haney pitched for MDI as the trio allowed 12 hits and four walks, with three strikeouts.

MDI 14, Caribou 9

No. 7 MDI advanced to the quarterfinals in the Class B Northern Maine playoffs after defeating Caribou 14-9 in Bar Harbor on June 6.

Pileggi started on the mound for MDI and went 5.1 innings. He allowed six hits and eight runs, although just two were earned. He struck out six and walked two. Haney came on in relief and pitched the final 1.2 innings. He allowed one hit and one run, striking out two.

AJ Lozano batting leadoff for MDI was 2-4 with three runs batted in. Pileggi helped himself at the plate, going 2-3, with a double and two runs batted in. Wellman-Clouse was 1-3 with two runs batted in. Aidan Grant was 2-2 with a run batted in. Brendan Graves was 1-4 with a run batted in. Haney was 2-4. Jacobs was 1-4 and Jacob Shields was 1-3.

The Trojans ran wild on the basepaths with 16 stolen bases. Pileggi had five stolen bases. Lozano, Grant, Wellman-Clouse and Graves each swiped two bases. Haney, Shields and Blanchette each had a stolen base.

The Trojans, now 9-8, face Old Town in a playoff game after press time on June 8.

*Reporting from Chris Popper / WDEA