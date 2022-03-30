Sport Shorts: AOTW, PVC honors, coach resigns

Athlete of the Week: Mike Rogers

When the Mount Desert Island wrestling team needed to make a last-minute head-coaching appointment, Mike Rogers stepped in to make sure the program could stay on track. MDI did more than merely stay on track this season – the Trojans grew in size with the roster expanding from three players to nine and in stature as numerous MDI wrestlers claimed wins at various meets and tournaments. Rogers was announced Sunday as the Penobscot Valley Conference Coach of the Year.

MDI athletes, coach claim PVC honors

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island athletes and one coach were among those recognized Sunday in the Penobscot Valley Conference’s final around of postseason honors.

Miles Burr (first-team 200-meter dash, second-team 55-meter dash) and Daniel Freudig (second team pole vault) earned individual honors for the MDI boys on the All-PVC Large-School indoor track team. The 4-by-200 relay squad of Burr, Freudig, Ieuan Howell and Noah Daigle were also named to the second team.

The MDI girls’ indoor track team had two selections to the All-PVC Large-School team in Amelia VanDongen and Delaney Sweeney. VanDongen was named to the second team in the 800-meter run, and Delaney Sweeney was a second-teamer in the pole vault.

In wrestling, MDI’s Mike Rogers was named PVC Coach of the Year. Rogers stepped on as head coach shortly before the season began following the departure of Tony Dalisio and led a team comprised primarily of new wrestlers to numerous individual wins throughout the season.

Picks for this year’s All-PVC swim team were announced earlier this month. The PVC does not release all-conference teams for Class B basketball, though the Big East Conference announced its all-conference choices Feb. 23.

Chan steps down as soccer coach

BAR HARBOR — The coaching changes will continue at Mount Desert Island with yet another head coach stepping down from a varsity position.

MDI announced Tuesday the resignation of May Chan as head girls’ soccer coach. Chan had been the Trojans’ head coach for seven seasons after taking over the post in 2015.

Chan’s MDI teams made the playoffs every year with the exception of 2020, in which postseason play was not held as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of her best success came in the past three years with the Trojans going 13-3 in 2019 and finishing as Northern Maine runners-up this past season.

“May is an outstanding coach and a wonderful person who cares deeply about her team and the sport of soccer,” said MDI Athletic Director Bunky Dow. “I knew this day was coming with her son, Mason, getting more involved at the youth level with sports but was not surprised. Coach Chan is an outstanding role model who will be missed.”

The resignation of Bryan Maurais as head junior varsity girls’ basketball coach was also announced Tuesday. Dow said searches for both coaches’ replacements will begin immediately.