Sport Shorts: AOTW, MDI track, MDI cheer

Athlete of the Week: Charlie Parker

After a tough start to the year, the Mount Desert Island boys’ basketball team beat Winslow 60-47 on Saturday to notch its first victory. Leading the way for the Trojans in scoring was Charlie Parker, who scored 19 points to power MDI to victory. Entering the game, Parker’s 3.3 assists per game were ranked seventh in the Big East Conference. He recorded eight assists Dec. 23 in MDI’s near-upset of Presque Isle.

MDI athletes compete in 4th indoor track meet

ORONO — Mount Desert Island athletes traveled to the University of Maine on Saturday for the fourth meet of the Eastern Maine Indoor Track League season.

Competing in the afternoon meet, the MDI girls finished with 59 points to take third place in the six-team field. The boys finished with 46 points to place fourth out of seven teams.

On the girls’ side, MDI claimed a team win in the 4-by-800 relay. The quartet of Carolina Graham, Amelia VanDongen, Azaria Long and Sophia Taylor won with a time of 11 minutes, 23.63 seconds.

In other MDI girls’ action, Delaney Sweeney took second in the high jump (4 feet, 4 inches) and third in the pole vault (7-6). The Trojans also got third-place efforts from Amelia VanDongen in the triple jump (31-7 1/4), Azaria Long in the 400-meter dash (1:09.01), Sophia Taylor in the 800-meter run (2:43.37) and Sarah Weaver in the 200-meter dash (29.20).

Miles Burr posted wins in the 200-meter dash (23.51) and triple jump (40-10 3/4) for the MDI boys’ team. Burr also added a second-place finish in the 55-meter dash for the Trojans with a time of 6.82 seconds. Noah Daigle placed third in the 400-meter dash for the Trojans with a time of 58.96 seconds.

MDI is scheduled to compete in the fifth meet of the EMITL season at 4 p.m. on Friday at UMaine.

First MDI cheer meet set for Saturday

CARIBOU — The Mount Desert Island cheer team’s first meet in nearly two years is scheduled to take place this weekend.

MDI is set to compete in the Big East cheer championships at noon Saturday, Jan. 15, at Caribou High School. It will mark the first meet for the Trojans since the Class B North championships on Jan. 25, 2020.

Although an abbreviated cheer season was held in 2021, MDI and many other teams did not participate. Locally, participating schools took part in the Penobscot Valley Conference or state championship meets, which were held virtually.

MDI had been scheduled to compete in the exhibition Maine Cheer Coaches Association Showcase on Saturday at Hampden Academy, but that meet was canceled after too few teams signed up to participate.

MDI will also compete in the PVC championships at 11 a.m. next Saturday, Jan. 22, at Hermon High School and the Northern Maine championships at 9 a.m. Jan. 29 at the Cross Insurance Center. If qualified, they will compete in the state championships at 2 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Augusta Civic Center.