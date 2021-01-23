Sport Shorts

Youth on Course

BAR HARBOR — Nonprofit organization Youth on Course is partnering with the Maine State Golf Association in an effort to provide opportunities in the sport to young people throughout the state.

Under the partnership, youth golfers will have access to affordable rates at Bangor Municipal Golf Course and other facilities throughout the state.

“Maine has a proud history in supporting junior golf in the state, and this partnership is the next step for making the game affordable for the next generation of golfers,” said Youth on Course Vice President of Programs Michael Lowe. “We’re proud to welcome the Maine State Golf Association into the YOC family and excited to expand our reach and available opportunities to the junior golfers in the state.”

Currently, Youth on Course has given young golfers access to courses for $5 or less at nearly 1,400 facilities across the country. A list of other Maine courses participating in the partnership will be provided at a later date.

County competitions

BAR HARBOR — The first winter sporting events have yet to be held at Mount Desert Island, but the season is up and running elsewhere in Hancock County.

The winter season began Friday evening as the Ellsworth swim team took on Brewer in a virtual meet. The Eagles claimed a 72-32 win in the boys’ team event and a 96-37 win in the girls’ competition.

In basketball, the season tipped off Monday as the Deer Isle-Stonington girls’ team defeated Bucksport 77-14. The Mariners then topped Bucksport 58-50 in Tuesday’s boys’ games as the Ellsworth boys’ and girls’ teams fell to Hampden 51-50 and 45-23, respectively.