Softball

BAR HARBOR — The preseason schedule is over and done with for the Mount Desert Island High School softball team, who now eagerly await their regular season opener against John Bapst on Saturday, April 28.

The team played three scrimmages this month against Sumner, Woodland, and Hampden with mixed results as they looked to shake off the winter rust. But head coach Jamey Lewis was encouraged by the progress the team made over those three games in some key areas.