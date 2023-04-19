BAR HARBOR — The preseason schedule is over and done with for the Mount Desert Island High School softball team, who now eagerly await their regular season opener against John Bapst on Saturday, April 28.
The team played three scrimmages this month against Sumner, Woodland, and Hampden with mixed results as they looked to shake off the winter rust. But head coach Jamey Lewis was encouraged by the progress the team made over those three games in some key areas.
“Our bats seem to have gotten better as we progressed through the two weeks; we’re getting a better bat on the ball,” said Lewis. “Defensively, though, we have to pick it up. We made quite a few errors earlier in the preseason. But in the last preseason game we played pretty well, so I hope we’re on the right track.”
The Trojans are coming off a solid 9-2 campaign in Class B in the spring of 2022, winning both regular season games against Ellsworth and notching a huge 11-1 playoff victory over Foxcroft Academy in the tournament’s opening round. But a 2-1 extra-innings loss to Hermon, a team MDI had defeated earlier that season, that ended their playoff run shows just how dangerous any team in the class can be at any time. And that’s something that coach Lewis knows has not changed heading into this spring.
“It’s going to be a tough season. There are a lot of good teams out there,” said Lewis. “But we’re hoping for a good year. We have two really good pitchers this year so as long as we can get our defense honed in to do what we need to do, we’ll be pretty good.”
The team is returning a number of strong starters from last year’s team, including Addy Boyce. Boyce will play a key role both on the mound and at the plate this season, but it’s something that coach Lewis says the senior is used to since she has done it her entire career.
“Addy has been our leader for three years now and she’s doing really well with the captain’s role. We need her to do well to succeed for sure,” said Lewis. “We’ll also need some other leadership to show up and to just be one as a team.”
Lewis will be able to lean on plenty of experienced players as nine of the 13 girls on the roster are upperclassmen with six of those nine in their senior seasons. Junior Mollie Gray, a three-year starter, will be a key piece of the puzzle this season along with sophomore Taylor Grant, who the team will rely on as another strong arm on the mound.
After the game against John Bapst to open the season, the Trojans will play a double-header at home against Presque Isle the next day. The team hopes to get off to a hot start, however, as six of their last seven games of the season will be on the road, including games against Ellsworth and Hermon and a double-header against Caribou.
But Coach Lewis is confident that the team, with players who have been together for some time, can weather the storm.
“I’m excited about this year; this is a great group of girls,” said Lewis. “This year, the girls seem to get along really well, and that’s half the battle.”