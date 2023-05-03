Softball

BAR HARBOR — After an up and down preseason and a delayed start to the regular season, the Mount Desert Island High School softball team has notched strong wins over John Bapst and Presque Isle to start the year 2-1.

“It’s a bit of a relief to be honest,” said team captain Addy Boyce after the Trojans recorded win number one in game number one, a 12-3 drubbing of the visiting John Bapst Crusaders on April 28. “The preseason was kind of rough so, now that we got this first game out of the way, it feels pretty good … I think we came together as a team today. We never got down and stayed positive throughout the whole game.”

