BAR HARBOR — After an up and down preseason and a delayed start to the regular season, the Mount Desert Island High School softball team has notched strong wins over John Bapst and Presque Isle to start the year 2-1.
“It’s a bit of a relief to be honest,” said team captain Addy Boyce after the Trojans recorded win number one in game number one, a 12-3 drubbing of the visiting John Bapst Crusaders on April 28. “The preseason was kind of rough so, now that we got this first game out of the way, it feels pretty good … I think we came together as a team today. We never got down and stayed positive throughout the whole game.”
The team opened the year with a 7-3 exhibition loss to Sumner before playing Woodland to a 4-4 tie. But the two-week layoff between their final preseason matchup and the start of the regular season was apparently enough for the team to turn things around and they put together a solid performance when the games started to matter.
Boyce pitched well for seven innings, surrendering just three runs on three hits while striking out eight. But the senior was quick to credit her teammates as the main reason for the team coming out on top.
“We fielded extremely well today with very minimal errors,” said Boyce when asked what was key to the team’s victory. “Even on those hard-hit balls, we were able to field them cleanly.”
The Trojans committed just two errors against Bapst after fielding was a bit of an issue for the squad in those preseason losses.
Freshman Alli Horner and sophomore Taylor Grant did most of the damage at the plate, each going 3-4 on the afternoon with Horner driving in two runs and Grant driving in another while scoring three herself. Left-fielder Gracie Parker also had two RBIs in the game, one of which came on a hard-hit single that capped off a five-run first inning for the Trojans.
Despite the fact that the team put up 12 runs on eleven hits, Boyce said that hitting more consistently is still something the team will focus on here in the early goings.
“I’d say we’re working on hitting well, hitting pretty much every pitch we can and being smart in the box,” said Boyce.
And that need for consistency in the batter’s box reared its head in the very next game for MDI, who turned right around after their win on Friday to play a doubleheader against Presque Isle on April 29.
The Trojans got a great outing on the mound from Grant, who struck out 14 Wildcats and surrendered just three runs on three hits. The team also fielded well, committing just one error compared to Presque Isle’s three.
But the bats weren’t there for the Trojans as they mustered just three hits in the contest and scored just one run when Lily James crossed home plate after an error by Presque Isle. Boyce and Horner registered singles in the contest while sophomore Lexi Tozier hit a double in the bottom of the sixth.
In an encouraging sign, the team responded right away in game two, scoring five runs in the game’s opening frame on their way to a 7-2 victory and a split of the doubleheader. Horner, Parker, Tozier, James and Mollie Gray all had RBI singles in the bottom of the first and the Wildcats were unable to overcome the deficit as Boyce pitched a gem, striking out 17 batters on 98 pitches.
The results of the team’s game against George Stevens Academy on Wednesday were unknown at press time. The Trojans then have a tough stretch as rival Ellsworth comes to town on Thursday, May 4, followed by a game against Brewer on Saturday, May 6.