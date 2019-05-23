Softball team beats Bucksport

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School softball team improved to 7-6 on Tuesday with a 2-1 win over Bucksport at home.

The Trojans scored their first run of the game in the second inning when Mackenzie Dyer hit a home run to give MDI a 1-0 lead. Bucksport scored to tie the game in the top of seventh, but the home team claimed a walk-off win in the bottom of the inning when Ruby Brown tripled to left field before scoring the winning run on a passed ball.

Lindsey McEachern struck out 13 batters for MDI to earn the win. Bucksport mustered just two against the senior ace, who now has 109 strikeouts on the season.

Last Wednesday, the Trojans climbed above .500 for the first time this season with a 9-0 win in Belfast. The game was played at Belfast Area High School after MDI’s fields were deemed unready for play the morning of the game.

Maddie Neale led the way with three hits for MDI, which had 10 as a team. Pitcher Lindsey McEachern struck out 11 batters and allowed just one hit and one walk.

MDI fell back to .500 the following day with a 13-0 road loss against Foxcroft. Olivia Gray hit a double for the Trojans’ only hit of the game.

MDI will host a rematch against Belfast (3-10) at 4 p.m. today, May 23. The Trojans will then play on the road against John Bapst (4-8) at 4:30 p.m. tomorrow, May 24, before hosting Ellsworth at that time Monday, May 28, for Senior Day.