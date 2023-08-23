Soccer

The Mount Desert Island High School boys soccer team warms up prior to an exhibition game at Belfast last weekend. The Trojans are expected to be a contender in Class B North this fall.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY RYAN MCLAUGHLIN

BAR HARBOR— With a deep roster returning for the 2023 season, Mount Desert Island High School boys soccer coach Max Mason admits he doesn’t know where his scoring punch is going to come from.

But with a deep arsenal of weapons at his disposal, that’s not a bad problem for Mason’s Trojans to have.

