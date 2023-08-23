BAR HARBOR— With a deep roster returning for the 2023 season, Mount Desert Island High School boys soccer coach Max Mason admits he doesn’t know where his scoring punch is going to come from.
But with a deep arsenal of weapons at his disposal, that’s not a bad problem for Mason’s Trojans to have.
“I think it’ll be by committee, really,” Mason said before a preseason match at Belfast last weekend. “We’re using this preseason as an opportunity to try different players in new positions.”
Coming off a run to the Class B North semifinals last year and with a deep roster featuring 11 seniors, there’s no reason to believe the Trojans can’t take the next step this fall.
“It’s always fun to think about what down the road can look like,” Mason said. “We communicate a couple of (different) goals with our team. The first goal is to make sure we’re leading by example.”
The MDI girls will be looking for a rebound season in 2023 after struggling to a 2-12 campaign last fall, and they will be looking to make the climb up the challenging Class B North ranks.
As for the boys, Mason’s returning seniors include Miles Burr and Nick Jacobs along the back line and goalkeeper Aidan Fisichella, while Riley Donahue, Daniel Freudig, Thad Leo, Ason Munro and Matt Levesque will look to provide leadership in the midfield.
Sophomore Colin Sullivan, who is coming off a run to the American Legion baseball World Series with the Trenton Acadians, will be a key cog in the back as well.
Mason said his club’s depth will allow him to play a 4-2-3-1 formation often, and with a blend of scoring weapons, opponents won’t be able to mark any one man defensively.
“The opportunities will come from the wings and our center-midfielders as well,” said Mason, who will look to keep one true striker up front at all times but try to control the midfield.
As is typically the case, Class B North is expected to be one of the state’s more rugged divisions, with reigning regional champ John Bapst expected to contend again, along with Ellsworth.
The Crusaders from Bangor knocked the Trojans out of the postseason last fall.
“It’s an exceptionally well-coached league,” Mason said. “These coaches and these players are so well versed in the game that every game is competitive. John Bapst is super well coached, they’re exceptionally deep and hyper athletic.”
Class B North is expected to be just as formidable on the girls’ side as MDI looks to rebound and battle for a postseason berth.
Reigning regional champ Hermon, Old Town, Ellsworth, Oceanside of Rockland and Presque Isle are among some of the top contenders.