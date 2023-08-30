HAMPDEN — There's nowhere to go but up for the Mount Desert Island High School girls soccer team this fall.
The Trojans struggled to piece together wins in 2022, finishing 2-12 in a rugged Class B North, but second-year head coach Tyler Frank is optimistic that he has the right group in place to ascend the standings.
"Last year, it (was) establishing our style of soccer," Frank said before the Trojans wrapped up their preseason with a match at Hampden Academy on Tuesday. "The girls, every single game last year they showed up and played. This group, honestly, this is a great group of girls."
While Frank has some talented upperclassmen led by senior goalkeeper Sophia Murphy, MDI is young, with 10 freshmen and sophomores on its roster.
The Trojans also don't have a go-to weapon offensively, so Frank knows his club will have to count on multiple players and a consistent attacking system to produce goals.
"With our style of play, we really try to instill a fluid, switching style of play," Frank said. "We're trying to develop a system where we can score from anywhere."
Frank has already established his club's top goal for the 2023 season, and that's to qualify for the postseason.
The top 10 teams in Class B North will qualify for the playoffs, and the division is one of the deepest and toughest in all of Maine.
Frank pointed at Hermon, the three-time defending regional champions who are on a 52-game winning streak against regional opponents, as the favorites.
"Hermon's probably the most technical team we have in Class B," Frank said.
That being said, Frank is only worried about his own club and what MDI can do to get itself into postseason contention.
"If we're playing our game better, then our results should be better," he said. "We really just need to make sure we're playing our game and we'll get the results we want to."
MDI opens its season at Caribou on Saturday afternoon.