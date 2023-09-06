MDI boys soccer trips up Hermon By Ryan McLaughlin Ryan McLaughlin Author email Sep 6, 2023 Sep 6, 2023 Updated 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Soccer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School boys soccer team shook off a tough season-opening weekend loss to Caribou by earning their first victory of the season Tuesday night.The Trojans, expected to be a solid playoff team in a formidable Class B North, tripped up Hermon 2-1 at Alumni Field.Both Trojans’ goals were scored by Corin Baker, and he registered one in each half.MDI is now 1-1 and will travel to take on John Bapst on Thursday afternoon.The Trojans had dropped their season-opener in Caribou on Saturday 4-2, while the MDI girls also lost to the Vikings by an 8-0 count.The MDI girls are scheduled to host three-time defending regional champion Hermon Thursday at 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bar Harbor Mount Desert Island High School Mdi High Athletics Boys Soccer Ryan McLaughlin Author email Follow Ryan McLaughlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Popular Island Connections board selects executive director COA President Collins stepping down next year Town officials explain tax increases Town cracks down on unregistered vacation rentals Island police log for week of Aug. 31 Local Events Check out our Special Features E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists