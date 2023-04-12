MOUNT DESERT — Acadia Fire FC will be holding a calendar raffle fundraiser throughout the month of May in order to raise money to buy field turf.
The organization recently moved to a permanent home in the Ellsworth Tennis Center. Although they had already purchased turf mats, the space is larger than the amount of turf they currently possess.
In order to get enough turf to cover the other half of the court, and to increase the number of activities they are able to offer, AFFC is selling raffle tickets this month with at least one prize drawing happening every day next month.
The cost is $10 per raffle ticket or six tickets for $50. Cash, check or Venmo (@acadiafirefc) are accepted. See a player, coach or email louis@acadiafiresoccer.com to support the club and buy a ticket.
Winners will be drawn each day and notified by phone or email. Tickets must be purchased and turned into the club by 5 p.m. on April 30 to qualify for the raffle drawing.
The full calendar of drawings can be found on AFFC's Facebook page, but it will start with three days of double giveaways. Bucklyn Coffee and Wild Fern will be giving away items on May 1, with Bliss and Ellsworth Jewelers contributing the prizes on May 2, and MDI Ice Cream and Siam Sky donating the prizes for May 3.
Other organizations giving away prizes include Rooster Brothers, Hearth & Harbor, Timber Tina’s Great Maine Lumberjack Show, Flexit Cafe, Serendib, The Lucerne Inn, El El Frijoles, Scenic Flights of Acadia, The Criterion Theatre, Bar Harbor Whale Watch Co., and many more.