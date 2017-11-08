Soccer, volleyball players named to PVC All-Stars

BAR HARBOR — The Penobscot Valley Conference announced its All-Star teams for the 2017 soccer and volleyball seasons last week, and a number of Mount Desert Island High School athletes in both sports were among the many players selected to Class B teams.

In soccer, top scorers Owen Mild and Daisy Granholm were the two players named first-team selections. Seniors Jose Chumbe and Adrianna Novella were named to boys’ and girls’ second teams, respectively, and Saige Goodwin received honorable mention for the girls’ team. Both teams made the Class B North playoffs this season.

Captain Mackenzie Hanna was named one of six first-team selections to the All-Star volleyball team. Julia Watras was named to the second team for the Trojans, who finished the season 9-6 and made the Class B quarterfinals last month in Richard Grant’s first year as coach.

Other MDI athletes were recognized for their hard work in the classroom with selections to various All-Academic teams. Hayden Goodwin and Griffin Maristany were named All-Academic selections to the boys’ team, and Alahna Mild was a girls’ team selection.

The PVC’s All-Star selections for other sports will be announced at a later date. The fall sports season will conclude with the state football championships Nov. 17 and 18.