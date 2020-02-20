Soccer training sessions offered

TRENTON — Acadia Fire Soccer Academy, a non-profit organization serving the downeast community with competitive soccer skill development and travel team opportunities will begin its second 8-week winter training session on Monday, Feb. 24. Included in this upcoming session are Skills Academies for ages 5-18, a Goalkeeping School, the fitness combined with soccer skills program of SoccerFit!, girls-only practice slot, as well as possible Girls Spring Teams and continued training for Premier Teams. Acadia Fire also offers competitive, recreational, and women’s adult pick-up times, as well as the start of an Adult Competitive League.

Visit acadiafiresoccer.com.