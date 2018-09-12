Soccer teams earn opening-week wins

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School boys and girls soccer teams are hoping to return to the Class B North playoffs in 2018, and their campaigns to do so are off to good starts after opening-week victories.

The MDI boys team opened its season last Tuesday when it played at home against 2017 Class B North runner-up Washington Academy. The Trojans produced a strong effort but fell to a 1-0 defeat. The team quickly bounced back Saturday afternoon in Old Town, knocking off the Coyotes in a 2-1 win.

Reider Watson scored for the Trojans at the end of the first half before Old Town’s Jacob Cyr equalized with 34 minutes, 39 seconds remaining in the second. MDI regained the lead for good with 19:57 to play when Watson assisted Murray for the winning goal.

On Monday, MDI hosted fellow playoff contender Hermon. The Trojans (1-1-1) played to a 3-3 draw and received goals from Murray, Fernando Jose Avalo and Oliver Johnston.

On the girls’ side, MDI opened its season last Wednesday. At home against Washington Academy, the Trojans lit up the scoreboard in a 6-0 victory.

Hannah St. Amand scored two goals in her first varsity game for MDI, which also received goals from Maddy Candage, Rachel Leonard, Mei Cook and Julia Watras. Leonard and Candage had two assists each, and Zoe Olson added one of her own. Freshman goalkeeper Sabine Costello-Sanders had four saves.

On Saturday, the MDI girls (1-1) fell to a 3-1 defeat on the road against Old Town. Watras scored the lone goal for an MDI team that has been working to build on the loss.

“We have been holding onto the ball a little too long — taking the extra dribble and touch and trying to set up for the perfect shot — when we need to release sooner with our passes and shots,” head coach May Dow said. “We’re also focused on transitioning from offense to defense and communicating better with each other, among other things.”

The MDI girls were originally scheduled to face Hermon on Tuesday, but inclement weather forced the schools to reschedule that game for Oct. 2. The Trojans will instead play road games against George Stevens Academy (1-1-1) at 1 p.m. on Sept. 13, and John Bapst at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, before returning home to face rival Ellsworth at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18

The MDI boys were scheduled to face GSA (4-0) on Wednesday. The Trojans will play on the road against John Bapst at 3 p.m. Saturday before playing at home against Ellsworth at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, and playing a rematch on the road against Washington Academy at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19.