Soccer postponed

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School girls soccer team’s scheduled home game against Hermon on Tuesday has been moved to Monday, Oct. 8.

A time for the game has yet to be announced. The Trojans (5-3) are scheduled to host games against George Stevens Academy at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, and Mount View at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, and will also take on Belfast at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10.

The MDI boys team (3-5-1) was scheduled to play GSA (7-3) on Wednesday. The Trojans will host Mount View following the girls’ game Saturday and will travel to Belfast for a 3:30 p.m. game Tuesday, Oct. 9.