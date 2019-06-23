Soccer players World Cup bound

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth-based FC Rivals girl’s soccer team, which includes several Mount Desert Island players, departed Sunday for a nine-day trip to Europe to attend two Women’s World Cup games and play two games.
The group includes Sierra Andrews, Samantha Carter, Mei Cook, Sabine Costello-Sanders, Kaleena Higgins, Samantha Higgins, Cadi Howell, Laura Jude, Alicia Kelley, Addison Laslie, Rachel Leonard, Julie Mattson, Nicole Morse, Ellis Murnick, Chloe Politte, Hannah Richardson, Kylie Robidoux, Alexis Rossi, Paige Sawyer, Sara Shea, Skylar Soule, Hannah St. Amand and Lelia Weir.
