Soccer camps July 29-Aug. 2 at MDI YMCA

BAR HARBOR — Challenger International Soccer is offering weeklong soccer camps for children ages 3-14 from July 29 to Aug. 2.

Play will be held on the soccer fields across from the Mount Desert Island YMCA in Bar Harbor. Age groups will meet at various times throughout the day.

Camps costs range from $80-186. A $10 late fee will be charged for campers who register after July 19.

For childcare assistance following the conclusion of each day’s camp session, contact MDI YMCA Youth Development Director Jared Erskine via email at childcare@mdiymca.org.