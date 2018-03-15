Snowshoe nationals held

WOODFORD, Vt. — Mount Desert Island was well represented in the 18th annual U.S. National Snowshoe Championships, held Saturday at the Prospect Mountain Ski Area here.

John Rodrigue, who lives in Amherst and works at the MDI YMCA, was first masters male finisher in the championship’s half marathon.

Jennifer VanDongen of Bar Harbor took first place for masters women in the 10K race.

Melissa Ossanna, also of Bar Harbor, was female runner-up in the full marathon.

Peter Keeney of Bar Harbor finished second in the men’s half marathon in the masters division.

The four were among eight from Maine who had registered to compete in the championship’s various events.