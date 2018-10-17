Shoemaker, Frost win marathon. Frost sets new record

BAR HARBOR — Thousands of people came to Mount Desert Island on Sunday for this year’s running of the famed MDI Marathon in beautiful fall weather.

Jake Shoemaker of Stow, Mass., won the overall marathon portion of the race with a time of 2 hours, 30 minutes, 32 seconds. His time was 5:25 better than that of the second-place finisher, Old Town’s Erik McCarthy.

Leah Frost of Portland was third overall and the race’s top female finisher with a time of 2:49:06. It’s the fifth MDI title for Frost, and she a new course record by coming in seven seconds faster than the previous record.

Bar Harbor’s Aylen Wolf was the top MDI finisher overall, placing 19th with a time of 3 hours, 3 minutes, 30 seconds. Dylan Brann and Galen Hecht also made the host towns proud with finishes of 21st and 24th, respectively.

Rebeccah Geib of Bar Harbor placed 124th to finish as the top woman locally. Fellow Bar Harbor natives Maggie Painter (143rd) and Elli Hartig (167th) also had strong finishes on the women’s side. A total of 719 runners competed in the full marathon.

Alex Russeau of Dundee, Mich., claimed first-place overall in the half-marathon with a time of 1:08:16. His wife, Kaylin Russeau, placed 13th to finish as the top women’s runner.

Tobin Peacock of Bar Harbor was the top local finisher in the half marathon, placing 27th with a time of 1:37:49. Megan Williams of Bar Harbor placed 64th to finish as the top MDI woman.

The five-person Bar Harbor Police Department relay team was the fourth team to finish, with a time of 3:10.22.

The moment of the day, though, went to Bar Harbor’s Bob Chaplin, who donned the bib of his son, Courtney Chaplin. Racing in honor of Courtney, who died four days earlier, the 79-year-old finished the half-marathon to the roar of the crowd.

Below is a list of the top-25 finishers from both the full marathon and half marathon.

Top 25 Marathon finishers

1 Jake Shoemaker Stow, Mass. 2 hours, 30 minutes, 32 seconds

2 Erik McCarthy Old Town 2:35:57

3 Leah Frost Portland 2:49:06

4 Matthew Browne Woodside, N.Y. 2:51:51

5 Dustin Ramsay Boulder, Colo. 2:52:05

6 Michael Narcisi Acton, Mass. 2:53:22

7 Tracy Guerrette Saint Agatha 2:54:18

8 Craig Winter Flemington, N.J. 2:54:56

9 Sarah Mulcahy Fort Kent 2:56:02

10 David Herr Canaan, Vt. 2:56:13

11 Andrew Siegmund Boulder, Colo. 2:57:26

12 Jay Margolis Chatham, N.J. 2:57:26

13 Erik Pindrock Astoria, N.Y. 2:57:58

14 Devon Yanko San Anselmo, Calif. 2:57:59

15 Bradford Eslin Bucksport 2:58:36

16 Eliza Tibbits Portland 3:02:39

17 Guy De Bruyn Wind Gap, Pa. 3:02:56

18 John Laputz Cambridge, Mass. 3:03:16

19 Aylen Wolf Bar Harbor 3:03:30

20 C.J. Vallie Nashua, N.H. 3:03:50

21 Dylan Brann Bar Harbor 3:04:18

22 Oliver Mednick Nelson, N.H. 3:04:19

23 Heather Spurling Portland, Ore. 3:04:51

24 Galen Hecht Otter Creek 3:05:44

25 John Johnson Ulster, N.Y. 3:06:28

Top 25 Half marathon finishers

1 Alex Russeau Dundee, Mich. 1:08:16

2 Eric Ashe Boston, Mass. 1:08:21

3 Jonny Wilson Falmouth 1:08:33

4 Rob Gomez Portland 1:10:46

5 Shaun Donegan Malta, N.Y. 1:15:14

6 Rico Portalatin Milo 1:16:52

7 Kyle Clonan Tinton Falls, N.J. 1:18:34

8 Erik Knickerbocker Hampden 1:19:21

9 Michael Madden Boston, Mass. 1:21:13

10 Joseph Van Ess Mechanicsville, Va. 1:21:37

11 Kevin Oh Fort Collins, Colo. 1:25:36

12 Nedicus Maximus Portland 1:26:58

13 Kaylin Russeau Dundee, Mich. 1:29:34

14 John Clark Orono 1:30:22

15 John Dinkler New Haven, Conn. 1:31:21

16 Seth Webinger Lakewood, Colo. 1:31:52

17 Kurt Steiner Camden 1:33:12

18 Charlie Collins Winterport 1:33:18

19 Marc Belliveau Saint-Saveur, Quebec 1:33:40

20 Jeremy Law Prevost, Quebec 1:33:40

21 Toni Anderson Brewer 1:33:58

22 Erik Piechowicz Lackawanna, N.Y. 1:34:01

23 Eric Chijioke Silver Spring, Md. 1:35:35

24 Anthony Cappuccio Veazie 1:35:37

25 Frank Rolfe Jr. Freeport 1:36:00