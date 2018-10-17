Wednesday - Oct 17, 2018
More than 700 runners line up on Main Street in Bar Harbor waiting for the signal to start the MDI Marathon on Sunday. ISLANDER PHOTOS BY SARAH HINCKLEY

Shoemaker, Frost win marathon. Frost sets new record

BAR HARBOR — Thousands of people came to Mount Desert Island on Sunday for this year’s running of the famed MDI Marathon in beautiful fall weather.

Jake Shoemaker of Stow, Mass., won the overall marathon portion of the race with a time of 2 hours, 30 minutes, 32 seconds. His time was 5:25 better than that of the second-place finisher, Old Town’s Erik McCarthy.

Leah Frost of Portland was third overall and the race’s top female finisher with a time of 2:49:06. It’s the fifth MDI title for Frost, and she a new course record by coming in seven seconds faster than the previous record.

Bar Harbor’s Aylen Wolf was the top MDI finisher overall, placing 19th with a time of 3 hours, 3 minutes, 30 seconds. Dylan Brann and Galen Hecht also made the host towns proud with finishes of 21st and 24th, respectively.

Rebeccah Geib of Bar Harbor placed 124th to finish as the top woman locally. Fellow Bar Harbor natives Maggie Painter (143rd) and Elli Hartig (167th) also had strong finishes on the women’s side. A total of 719 runners competed in the full marathon.

Alex Russeau of Dundee, Mich., claimed first-place overall in the half-marathon with a time of 1:08:16. His wife, Kaylin Russeau, placed 13th to finish as the top women’s runner.

Tobin Peacock of Bar Harbor was the top local finisher in the half marathon, placing 27th with a time of 1:37:49. Megan Williams of Bar Harbor placed 64th to finish as the top MDI woman.

The five-person Bar Harbor Police Department relay team was the fourth team to finish, with a time of 3:10.22.

The moment of the day, though, went to Bar Harbor’s Bob Chaplin, who donned the bib of his son, Courtney Chaplin. Racing in honor of Courtney, who died four days earlier, the 79-year-old finished the half-marathon to the roar of the crowd.

Below is a list of the top-25 finishers from both the full marathon and half marathon.

 

Top 25 Marathon finishers

1        Jake Shoemaker   Stow, Mass.         2 hours, 30 minutes, 32 seconds

2        Erik McCarthy     Old Town   2:35:57

3        Leah Frost  Portland      2:49:06

4        Matthew Browne Woodside, N.Y.   2:51:51

5        Dustin Ramsay    Boulder, Colo.                2:52:05

6        Michael Narcisi    Acton, Mass.        2:53:22

7        Tracy Guerrette    Saint Agatha        2:54:18

8        Craig Winter        Flemington, N.J.   2:54:56

9        Sarah Mulcahy     Fort Kent    2:56:02

10      David Herr Canaan, Vt.          2:56:13

11      Andrew Siegmund         Boulder, Colo.      2:57:26

12      Jay Margolis        Chatham, N.J.      2:57:26

13      Erik Pindrock       Astoria, N.Y.       2:57:58

14      Devon Yanko       San Anselmo, Calif.       2:57:59

15      Bradford Eslin     Bucksport   2:58:36

16      Eliza Tibbits                  Portland      3:02:39

17      Guy De Bruyn      Wind Gap, Pa.     3:02:56

18      John Laputz         Cambridge, Mass.          3:03:16

19      Aylen Wolf Bar Harbor 3:03:30

20      C.J. Vallie            Nashua, N.H.       3:03:50

21      Dylan Brann                  Bar Harbor 3:04:18

22      Oliver Mednick    Nelson, N.H.        3:04:19

23      Heather Spurling  Portland, Ore.      3:04:51

24      Galen Hecht                   Otter Creek 3:05:44

25      John Johnson       Ulster, N.Y.          3:06:28

 

Top 25 Half marathon finishers

1        Alex Russeau       Dundee, Mich.      1:08:16

2        Eric Ashe    Boston, Mass.      1:08:21

3        Jonny Wilson       Falmouth    1:08:33

4        Rob Gomez          Portland      1:10:46

5        Shaun Donegan    Malta, N.Y. 1:15:14

6        Rico Portalatin     Milo  1:16:52

7        Kyle Clonan                   Tinton Falls, N.J. 1:18:34

8        Erik Knickerbocker        Hampden    1:19:21

9        Michael Madden   Boston, Mass.      1:21:13

10      Joseph Van Ess    Mechanicsville, Va.        1:21:37

11      Kevin Oh    Fort Collins, Colo.         1:25:36

12      Nedicus Maximus Portland      1:26:58

13      Kaylin Russeau    Dundee, Mich.      1:29:34

14      John Clark  Orono                   1:30:22

15      John Dinkler        New Haven, Conn.        1:31:21

16      Seth Webinger      Lakewood, Colo.  1:31:52

17      Kurt Steiner         Camden      1:33:12

18      Charlie Collins     Winterport  1:33:18

19      Marc Belliveau     Saint-Saveur, Quebec    1:33:40

20      Jeremy Law                   Prevost, Quebec   1:33:40

21      Toni Anderson     Brewer        1:33:58

22      Erik Piechowicz    Lackawanna, N.Y.         1:34:01

23      Eric Chijioke        Silver Spring, Md.         1:35:35

24      Anthony Cappuccio      Veazie         1:35:37

25      Frank Rolfe Jr.     Freeport      1:36:00

