Shields, Lee honored by league

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School’s football program took home two of the biggest awards Sunday at the Big 11 postseason banquet at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer. Mark Shields was named Head Coach of the Year, and senior running back Colby Lee took home Player of the Year honors after a year of shredding opposing defenses on the ground.

Shields led the Trojans to a 9-2 season that included a nine-game winning streak. Between the Week 2 game against Old Town and the Class C North semifinals against Oceanside, the Trojans won every game by at least two scores en route to the No. 1 seed in the Class C North playoffs.

Since taking over as MDI’s head coach prior to the 2003 season, Shields has ushered in one of the strongest eras the program has ever seen. The team made the state championship game for the first time in history in 2016 and has gone 26-8 over the past three years.

Shields was more than pleased with being named Coach of the Year, but he also sent a reminder that he didn’t do it alone. His assistants and players, he said, helped put the program in a position that made the award possible.

“This is a staff award,” Shields said. “This is not a head coach award.”

Lee, who was MDI’s top offensive skill player this season, was also a major part of the team’s success. The senior rushed for 1,236 yards and 18 touchdowns in the regular season this year and was also a major part of the team’s 2016 run to the Northern Maine title.

“He and I would give it all back for a state title,” Shields said.