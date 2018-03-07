Sheriff’s Cup this weekend

ELLSWORTH — This year’s edition of the Sheriff’s Cup basketball tournament is scheduled to be held here Friday through Sunday, March 9-11.

The Mount Desert Island teams will begin play Friday afternoon. The MDI A boys’ team will face Team Thunderstruck at 4 p.m. Friday at Ellsworth High School, and the A girls’ team will face the Lubec Hornets at 6:30 p.m. at the Down East Family YMCA.

In B team play, the MDI boys will face Hampden Academy at 5:15 p.m. Friday. The B girls’ team will face the winner of Hall Dale and Team Patriots at 9 p.m. Both of those games will be played at Ellsworth-Elementary Middle School.

Admission for adults costs $4 for a one-day pass, $6 for a two-day pass and $10 for the entire weekend. Admission for kids costs $2 for a one-day pass, $3 for a two-day pass and $5 for the entire weekend.