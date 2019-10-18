Sharks swim season starts

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island YMCA Sharks Swim Team is looking for new swimmers to help the team continue its reign as one of the best teams in Maine. Practices begin Monday, Oct. 21.

Any child who can swim the freestyle and backstroke the length of the “Y” pool (25 yards) is welcome to try out for the swim team. New team members can practice with the team for a week before making a commitment. Since the swim team does not cut anyone, “practice week” is really a try-out process to see if the child wants join the team. Most new Sharks participate in the swim meets when they and the coaches feel that they are ready to compete against themselves and other swimmers.

There are three practice groups, plus a pre-team group called the WeeSharks, that allow each individual a chance to develop and improve their skills in the pool.

The WeeSharks is for children ages 6 – 9 that are new to the sport and want an introductory experience to the Sharks.

The Green team is for the newer and younger competitive swimmers.

The Gold Team is for the swimmers with some experience from ages 9-14.

The Senior team comprises many members of the MDI high school team who were and continue to be members of the Sharks.

Coaches are always flexible with the number of practices swimmers attend each week, since many swimmers also are involved with other sports and extra-curricular activities.

The Head Coach is Jim Willis, who was the Virgin Island Olympic Coach in 2000 and the Maine Coach of the Year in 2014 and 2015. A former Y swimmer and letterman on the Maine Black Bears, this will be Jim’s 33rd year of coaching.

Contact Jim Willis at the YMCA at 288-3511 or sharks@mdiymca.org.