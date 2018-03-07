Sharks fourth in YMCA states

ORONO — A small group of dedicated swimmers on the Mount Desert Island YMCA Sharks swim team edged rivals from Ellsworth to finish fourth in the Maine State YMCA swim meet held Friday through Sunday at the University of Maine.

Of the 16 participating teams, the Long Reach Swim Club of the Bath won the meet with a total score of 2,663.5, followed by the Bangor Barracudas in second with 2,567 and Kennebec Valley in third with 2,256.5. The Sharks were fourth with 1,997.5 and the Down East Family YMCA of Ellsworth finished fifth with 1,955.

“The Sharks had a great meet,” Coach Jim Willis said, especially with underdog status as the third smallest team there. He saw “lots of great times and lots of great team support,” he said.

Brendan Graves logged two first-place individual finishes for the team in the boys’ 11-12 division. He won the 50-yard butterfly with a time of 28.77 and the 100-yard individual medley (IM) with 1:07.02.

For the youngest boys, 8 and under, Wyatt Braun finished fourth in three races: the 25-yard freestyle, 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard IM. Wells Morehouse came in fourth in the 25-yard backstroke.

The 9-to-10-year-old boys had winning relay teams. Alec Owen, Henry Sprague, Alister Frongillo and Sebastian Cullen were first in the 200-yard freestyle relay with their time of 2:27. Brett Carr, Alec Owen, Colin Sullivan and J.J. Cistone won the 200-yard medley relay with 2:32.10.

Also in that group, Sullivan won the 100-yard IM and Cistone was second in the 50-yard breaststroke.

Cody Parker, Sam Mitchell, T.J. Willis and Julian Wells won the 200-meter medley relay for the 13-14 boys’ division with their time of 1:55.42. Willis also was runner-up in the 100-yard butterfly with 58.98.

Sam Mitchell finished third in that division in the 50-yard freestyle and fourth in the 100-yard freestyle.

For the oldest boys, Liam Sullivan logged a fourth-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle and fifth place in the 50-yard freestyle.

On the girls’ side, Bree Yarborough had a first- and second-place finish on the day in the 8-and-under group. She won the 100-yard IM with a time of 1:42.45 and was runner-up in the 50-yard freestyle with 36.87. Melia Smith, Ella O’Connell, Yarborough and Kiera Young finished fourth in the 100-yard medley relay.

In the girls’ 9-10 group, Peighton Skeate finished third in the 500-yard freestyle and fourth in the 50-yard backstroke.

The 11-to-12-year-old girls fielded a 200-yard medley relay team that took first place. Callan Eason, Lily James, Zoe Horton and Nina Rozeff won the event with their time of 2:04.87. Eason also won the 50-yard freestyle with 27.06. James finished second in the 50-yard breaststroke and third in the 100-yard IM.

In the girls’ 13-14 division, Adria Horton finished fifth for the Sharks with 1:07.26. For the oldest girls, Maddie Woodworth was seventh in the 200-yard IM with 2:26.03.

Upcoming events for the team include Junior Olympic trials in Bath on Saturday, March 10, and the Maine Junior Olympics championship meet at Bowdoin College on Thursday, March 15.