Sports

ORONO — After several false starts, with meets canceled due to inclement weather, the Mount Desert Island High School indoor track season finally got underway Dec. 30 at University of Maine, Orono.

“It was a great first meet for the MDI track team,” said head coach Ezra Hallett. “Lots of newness for the majority of the team, so it was a great learning experience that we can definitely build off of.”

Tags

Recommended for you