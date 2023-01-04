ORONO — After several false starts, with meets canceled due to inclement weather, the Mount Desert Island High School indoor track season finally got underway Dec. 30 at University of Maine, Orono.
“It was a great first meet for the MDI track team,” said head coach Ezra Hallett. “Lots of newness for the majority of the team, so it was a great learning experience that we can definitely build off of.”
While the team found limited success overall, finishing third in the women’s rankings behind Old Town and Hampden and seventh in the men’s rankings, there were a number of strong individual performances on the day. Nine athletes set personal records on the day, according to Coach Hallett, and several finished in the top three in their individual events.
Eli Daigle set a personal record in the long jump (15 feet, 3 inches) while Sam Ingram (8.17) (33 feet, 3.75 inches) and Andrew James (8.26) (40 feet, 8.5 inches) hit new personal bests in both the 55-meter dash and the shot put. James’ toss in the shot put was good for a second-place finish in the event.
Aiden Mitchell also set a new personal record in the 55 meter (7.37) as well as the 200-meter dash (26.40). Olivia Pratt surpassed her previous bests in both the long jump (12 feet, 2 inches) and the shot put (30 feet, 11.5 inches). Pratt’s shot-put distance put her in second place on the day behind Orono’s Dez Seeley.
On top of those results, junior Sophia Murphy took first place in the girls’ pole vault, clearing a height of 6 feet, 6 inches. And senior Piper Soares finished in second place in the triple jump with a distance of 29 feet, 8.5 inches.
“The team is in a great place to continue to hone in on their events and get better each week,” said Hallett. “I know we have already put in a lot of solid work this week…I look forward to seeing what the athletes can do moving forward.”
Both teams will compete again on Saturday, Jan. 7.