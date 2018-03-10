Sea of Blue set for April

MOUNT DESERT — Registration is now open for the annual Sea of Blue Autism Awareness walk and 5K race, set for Saturday, April 28, in Northeast Harbor. What started out as a senior exhibition project for Mount Desert Island High School alumnus Chris Heel has become an annual event to raise money for the Autism Society of Maine, Downeast Horizons and other organizations.

Last year, Greg Carbonella of Biddeford came in first place in the 5K with a time of 19:17, followed by Peter Williams in 19:33. Shannon Smith was the first female finisher and 15th overall in 22:59, followed by Laura Anderson, who was second for the women and 16th overall in 23:02, along with her dog Buckwheat.

Visit seaofblueautism.com.