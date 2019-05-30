Sawyer, Isaacs claim PVC titles

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School girls and boys’ outdoor track teams placed sixth and seventh, respectively, at the Penobscot Valley Conference championships Saturday in Old Town.

On the girls’ side, MDI got an individual regional champ early in the day when Marilyn Sawyer won the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.31 seconds. Sawyer later added a pair of second-place finishes to her tally with times of 28.09 seconds in the 200-meter dash and 51.46 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles, respectively.

MDI got strong 800-meter run performances from Zoe Olson and Katelyn Osborne, who placed second and third with times of 2:24.94 and 2:31.51, respectively.

Olson added a second place finish in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:22.76 before competing on the Trojans’ runner-up 4-by-800 relay team with Osborne, Grace Munger and Olivia Watson.

The MDI boys had a strong showing in the day’s first relay event as the team of Maddox Laurendeau, Ben Freudig, Ieuan Howell and Baylor Landsman placed third in the 4-by-100 with a time of 47.27. In the 4-by-800, the quartet of Stephen Grierson, Jon Genrich, Calvin Partin and Ponce Saltysiak placed third with a time of 8:47.18.

In the field, Gilbert Isaacs won an individual championship with a distance of 52 feet, 1 3/4 inches in the shot put as teammate Archer Hill took fourth with 41 feet 5 1/2 inches. Isaacs fourth in the discus throw with a distance of 132 feet, 2 inches, and Elijah Joyce and Jackson Laws took a respective third and fourth in the javelin with respective distances of 136 feet, 4 inches and 133 feet, 2 inches.

Next up for MDI will be the Class B championships Saturday, June 1, at Brewer High School. The day will start with field events and the 4-by-800 relays at 10 a.m. and conclude with the 3,200-met runs at 2:30 p.m.