Santa 5K set

ELLSWORTH — The 9th Annul Santa 5K Run/Walk will be held at Ellsworth Elementary Middle School on Sunday, Dec. 1.

Pre-registration will take place from 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. with the race beginning at 10.a.m. Participants are encouraged to dress up in their choice of a winter or holiday costume.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Beth Wright Cancer Resource Center in Ellsworth to support them in their efforts to help area residents that have been affected by cancer. Although the race is free to the public, organizers will gladly accept donations. Race participants can also collect pledges, but it is not a requirement.

Awards will be given for the best male and female overall winner. After the race participants will enjoy hot cocoa and sugar cookies. Door prizes will also be given.

Pledge forms and more information are available in Ellsworth at Cadillac Mountain Sports, the Down East Family YMCA and CrossFit or online at bethwrightcancercenter.org. Forms are also available at Cadillac Mountain Sports, the Down East Family YMCA and CrossFit. Contact Robin Clark at 812-8148 or spikec123@roadrunner.com.