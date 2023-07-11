MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — While most people on this island were watching parades, eating lobsters or catching up with friends on July 4, Barb Daggett was running.
And running.
The Thomaston resident ran clean around the island, logging 64.47 miles and finishing something she began six years ago.
Daggett is no stranger to running on Mount Desert Island. For the last 10 years, she has run many of the races hosted by Crow Athletics, such as the annual MDI Marathon. From 2003-2018, Crow Athletics held a race on July 4, a 100K relay, with an around-the-island course. Daggett signed up for the 2017 race, but had just come off a 100-mile ultramarathon run and was unable to compete.
"I had even picked out a team name: Suffering is Optional," said Daggett.
Six years later, Daggett, still haunted by the race that got away, made a plan to run the route. "It had to be on July 4," she said, and began plotting a route on her Garmin watch that she would later follow on race day.
The runner took off from Knox Road in Town Hill at 5:30 a.m. with a hydration pack and headed south. She was later joined by her boyfriend Don Eno and local distance runner Andrew Tiemann of Ellsworth who helped support her along the way. Eno checked in throughout the day, bringing water, watermelon, Coke and ice while Tiemann ran with her for the last 20 miles.
In about 13 hours, Daggett was back in Town Hill. She made a few short stops and briskly walked up the steepest hills, while managing to get in 100,294 steps at an average pace of 11:51 minutes per mile.
Over the last decade, Daggett has run roughly 20 marathons, fifteen 50-mile races and three 100-mile races, including one along Maine's 100-mile Wilderness Route. And at 53 years of age, she shows no signs of slowing down.
How does one prepare to run a 64-mile course?
"It can take up to a year to get used to [ultrarunning],” said Daggett, which includes testing different kinds of gear, knowing how to map your route and how to manage one’s time. "It is also really important to know what your body needs in the moment.
"I am so inspired by all the runners on MDI. Over the years we've grown to be family and will encourage each other," Daggett said. "I love the island and the people on it. It really is a magical place."
