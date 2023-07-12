Kinsley Ray Memorial 5K road race set for July 29 By Ryan McLaughlin Jul 12, 2023 Jul 12, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Running/Cycling Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELLSWORTH — The summer road racing season is in full swing, and local runners will have a chance to test their fortitude and raise money for a good cause in the coming weeks.The Down East Family YMCA will hold its annual Kinsley Ray 5K run and walk on Saturday, July 29, at the James Russell Wiggins Center on State Street.The race includes a 1-mile fun run that will start at 8:45 a.m., while the main event will go off at 9.If you’re interested and have yet to pre-register, there’s still plenty of time to do so, as participants will have until 5 p.m. on July 27 to sign up for $20.Registration the day of the race is available starting at 7:30 a.m. for $25, and T-shirts will be distributed to the first 150 who sign up.The fun run is for participants aged 10 and under and is only $5.A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Kinsley Ray Camp Discovery Scholarship, along with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of New England.Those interested in signing up pre-race can do so online at tinyurl.com/3n597j6v.The first 150 registered will get a race shirt. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of New England and the Kinsley Ray Camp Discovery scholarship. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ellsworth Down East Family Ymca Kinsley Ray 5k Recommended for you Popular How MDI businesses have weathered a month of rain Town gets painted pink for annual Flamingo Festival Be on the lookout for rusty patched bumble bees Strout no longer employed by SWHPD Island police log for week of July 6 Local Events Check out our Special Features E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists