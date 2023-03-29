Running/Cycling

LAMOINE — The Flattop 5K road race will be making a comeback after a three-year COVID hiatus. The race will take place this Saturday at 9:30 a.m., beginning and ending at the Lamoine Consolidated School. In addition to the 5K, there will be a 1-mile fun for kids.

The race was first held in 2006 in memory of Lamoine runner Bill Pinkham. The event ran annually for 13 years but was put on hold due to the pandemic.

Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and about stories in the area.

