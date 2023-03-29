LAMOINE — The Flattop 5K road race will be making a comeback after a three-year COVID hiatus. The race will take place this Saturday at 9:30 a.m., beginning and ending at the Lamoine Consolidated School. In addition to the 5K, there will be a 1-mile fun for kids.
The race was first held in 2006 in memory of Lamoine runner Bill Pinkham. The event ran annually for 13 years but was put on hold due to the pandemic.
“This will be the 14th one,” said Connie Wallace, Pinkham’s daughter and one of the organizers of the race.
The committee that originally organized the race, made up of Wallace and Pinkham’s friends Tom Kirby, Robin Emery and Christa Brey, hoped to bring back the Flattop but needed additional resources and help to do so. The Down East Family YMCA offered to help bring the race back, and this year it will be organized by the Y’s fitness director Robin Clarke.
As a runner herself and as someone who knew Pinkham, bringing back the Flattop 5K was important to Clarke, and she wanted to keep the event as close to its roots as she could.
“I'm a local runner and we were missing the Flattop,” Clarke said. “We’re going to see how it goes and we're hoping to honor some of the same traditions. We have the same logo on the shirt and the same route.”
The race has 12 age groups, men's and women’s categories and prizes for the top three finishers in each. There will also be prizes available for the overall top three finishers in the race, and the classic lobster buoy trophies will be making a comeback as well.
The Flattop is part of the Sub 5 race series, so those running the series can earn points for their overall rank in the competition.
The race also gives back to the community, with proceeds going to the Down East Family YMCA, the Mount Desert Island YMCA and the Lamoine Grange.
“Some people are here to honor Bill, some people are here to race their butts off and get a PR, and some people are here to earn points,” Clarke said. “It's going to benefit both YMCAs and it's going to benefit the Grange.”
The race was originally started to honor Pinkham, who died in 2005 after collapsing at the finish of a road race.
“On the Fourth of July in 2005, he was actually running in a race. It was the Walter Hunt Memorial race, which starts in Brewer. It's a short race and we thought he was in fine health. He ran every day and was a fit guy, only 62 years old,” Wallace said. “Tom Kirby and Robin Emery really wanted to honor him and what better way than to have a road race in the town he lived in?”
What resulted was a small community event organized in a way that Pinkham's friends and family thought he would have wanted. Named after Pinkham’s signature flattop haircut, the race has always been an inexpensive and accessible race, and has never interfered with an existing local road race.
“We kept the registration really, really cheap because my dad would have liked that,” Wallace said, “and we didn't want to compete with any other races because my dad wouldn’t have liked that.”
Parking is in short supply at the school, so organizers ask that participants plan accordingly.
Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and about stories in the area.