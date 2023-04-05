Running/Cycling

LAMOINE — The Flattop 5K road race returned for its 14th iteration on April 1 after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The race, held in honor of avid runner Bill Pinkham, who died tragically after completing a race in 2005, is often billed as the unofficial start to running season in the area since it is scheduled early in the calendar to avoid conflicting with other road races. Its return was a welcome boon for those who were itching to get out and pound the pavement and shake off those winter cobwebs.

