LAMOINE — The Flattop 5K road race returned for its 14th iteration on April 1 after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The race, held in honor of avid runner Bill Pinkham, who died tragically after completing a race in 2005, is often billed as the unofficial start to running season in the area since it is scheduled early in the calendar to avoid conflicting with other road races. Its return was a welcome boon for those who were itching to get out and pound the pavement and shake off those winter cobwebs.
“It’s the first race of the year, really, so people come out of the woodwork,” said Robin Emery, Pinkham’s longtime friend and race organizer who participated in the race on Saturday. “We had a very good crowd overall.”
One of the drawbacks to scheduling a race this early in the season, however, is that the weather is not yet ready to fully cooperate. With temperatures in the mid-to-high 30s on Saturday, and intermittent freezing rain falling throughout the race, conditions were less than ideal. Still, 95 of the 132 runners registered showed up to participate in the 5K, with plenty taking part in the 1-mile fun run beforehand.
“The real runners come out no matter what, especially for this one to honor Bill Pinkham,” said Robin Clarke, fitness director at the Down East Family YMCA (DEFY) and a local runner who also knew Pinkham personally.
“Bill always encouraged people in this area to run, just to get out there and run; myself included.”
Clarke and DEFY, along with the Mount Desert Island YMCA, were instrumental in bringing the Flattop 5K back this year as part of a larger effort to help reestablish community events prioritizing movement and wellness that were lost during the pandemic.
"The running friends of Bill Pinkham and the running community that ran with him and loved him, now love this race in honor of him," said Maegan Haney, MDI YMCA's director of marketing/membership, youth programs and fundraising.
"It is a great early-season race and brings the local running community together for, what is for most local runners, the first race of the season. Even with the rain, wind and cold temperatures that awaited us last Saturday morning, it was a pleasure to check in, time and provide awards for the 95 runners and walkers that came out."
Darling’s also played a huge role in the return of the race as the event’s main sponsor. And local organizations like The Grange and the Lamoine Fire Department also stepped up to help make sure the race was a success.
The overall winner of the race was 22-year-old Joe Bond, who was running in the race for the first time. Bond finished just ahead of local racing legend Erik McCarthy with a time of 16:07.1.
“The course is great,” said Bond of the 3.1-mile out-and-back route that began at the Lamoine Consolidated School before turning up Shore Road. “It was pretty cold out there. I wish I had worn arm sleeves, but with a race like a 5K, it’s short enough where it doesn’t have a huge impact on the race itself … And then I just found an extra gear at the end to pull away.”
Bond, who is a member of the Old Town Track Club, traveled with several other runners to participate.
“The Flattop race is a great spring opening to the racing season here in Maine,” said Bond. “We carpooled down here and opened up what we’re hoping will be a great season of racing.”
The first overall female finisher was All-New England high school track star Teanne Ewings of Houlton. The 15-year-old, who finished seventh overall with a time of 18:16.7, wasn’t phased at all by the wintry weather conditions in her second time running the Flattop.
“I live in Northern Maine so I’m used to running in all kinds of conditions,” said Ewings after the race. “I will definitely remember the race, though, because of the weather. I’ve done it one other time and I liked it, so I came back.”
Another high school star, Ellsworth’s Aedyn Hughes, also showed out on Saturday, finishing fourth overall and winning the male 15-19 age group category with a time of 17:30.7. The overall winners, as well as each individual age-group winner, were awarded the traditional prize of small wooden lobster buoys handcrafted by Emery.
Perhaps the most meaningful award of the day was handed out to 2-year-old Winnie Gray, who was the youngest runner to finish either race and who also happens to be Pinkham’s great-granddaughter.
“I run so fast!” said Winnie after the race, detailing her strategy and approach to the course on race day.
“We’ve been running this since we were little kids,” said Ivy Gray, Winnie’s mother and Pinkham’s granddaughter. “I think I ran it for the first time when I was 8, and now my 2-year-old is running it, so it’s a good way for her to remember our Gumph and how much he meant to us and our mom.”
“It means a lot to look around while you’re running, doing his favorite thing and just know that people are here for my Gumph,” added Pinkham’s other granddaughter, Ella Wallace, using the grandfatherly title that the family bestowed upon Pinkham. “You feel the most connected to him through running because you know that’s what he was most passionate about.”
Most agreed that Pinkham, despite the weather, would have found the day a fitting tribute had he been around to run in it.
“I think he’d like that it was in the pouring and freezing rain,” said Clarke. “And I think he’d like that it’s on April Fool’s Day … Overall, I was very encouraged [with the return of the event].”