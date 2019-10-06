Runners on running

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Maine Running Hall of Fame members Robin Emery and author Ed Rice will discuss Rice’s book “Robin Emery: Maine’s First Lady of Road Racing” Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the Southwest Harbor Public Library.

A true pioneer and elite competitor in long distance running in Maine for women, Emery of Lamoine was the first woman to cross the finish line at the 1972 Portland Boys Club 5-mile race — Maine’s oldest foot race created in 1930. She continues to run every day, averaging 40 miles per week.

Rice grew up in Bangor and was a reporter for several daily newspapers, including the Lewiston Daily Sun and the Portland Press Herald. He is also an avid long distance runner who has run and completed 27 marathons, including eight Boston Marathons, and created Bangor’s popular cancer research event, the Terry Fox 5K Run.

Contact 244-7065.