BAR HARBOR — Eden Athletics presents its annual Rolling Bones 5k Saturday, Oct. 26 at 9 a.m. The out and back course starts and end at the Mount Desert Island YMCA on Park Street in Bar Harbor.
Costumes are encouraged. Contact edenathletics.org.
