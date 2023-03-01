PORTLAND — The Mount Desert Island High School Robotics Team wrapped up its season on Feb. 25, competing in the 2023 Maine State VRC High School Robotics Championship in South Portland.
Despite not qualifying for the elimination rounds of the competition, the day was a successful one overall for the team.
“We did not qualify for the elimination rounds on Saturday, but both teams showed improvement throughout the day,” said the team’s faculty advisor, Dawn Burgess. “We learned a lot and have some ideas for how to do better next year.”
The fact that there even was a robotics team this year represents an improvement as the previous iteration of the club “fell apart” during the pandemic and all the previous members of the team had graduated.
The group reformed near the end of September, getting off to a bit of a late start as members waited for some equipment to be delivered.
Since then, the team has grown to 12 members and split into two separate teams that are working on different robots. The teams get together three times a week to prepare for meets and fine-tune their designs.
Throughout the season, the teams have found varying levels of success as they put the robots they’ve built into action.
“We did pretty well for our first meet,” said Steven Izenour. “We weren’t expecting much and we ended up getting second in the qualifiers and that was very fun. We had a good time even though the meet was really long.
Teams score points at meets by having their robots complete a variety of tasks such as tossing discs into a net or rotating a cylinder to the side with the team’s designated color.
Then, after each meet, the members of the team return to tinker with their robots and make improvements based on their performance that week or something that they may have liked from another team’s design.
“Being able to take these materials and then build a functioning robot and then improve it to make it even better, that’s very rewarding,” said Alex Donahue, who joined the club in December.
Late in the season, after two meets in a row where they didn’t perform as well as they had hoped, one of the teams shifted its focus toward documenting progress in hopes of winning the Design Award, which is a prize handed out for clear and detailed notetaking on the process of building and rebuilding a team’s robot.
“It’s nice because your robot doesn’t have to do that well to win the award,” said Sabrina Newenham, who spearheaded the documentation process.
And the pivot paid off as Newenham’s notebook did receive the Design Award at the team’s final meet of the season on Feb. 4. The win automatically qualified the team for the state championship and helped put a cap on a successful return for robotics at MDI High School.
The meets are part of a global robotics competition, with teams from all over the world designing and building robots to accomplish the same goals in a variety of ways.
But the massive scale of the program doesn’t faze the teams at MDI as they focus every week on improving their robot to the best of their abilities.
“We’re kind of doing our own thing and figuring things out as we go,” said Donahue. “The bigger scale of it is kind of cool, but I haven’t thought about it that much.”