Road races scheduled; Bridge the Gap off until next year 

MOUNT DESERT — After a year with few to no events, the local road race scene is kicking back into gear this summer.

Two road races and one informal race are set for the Mount Desert Island area and elsewhere in Hancock County for the coming summer months. Another popular race among local runners, the Bridge the Gap 5K/10K, will be off this year after organizers were unable to fit the event into a busy fall schedule.

Although the traditional Bay of Fundy International Marathon cannot be held this year, an informal version of the race has been scheduled for 7 a.m. Sunday, June 27, in Lubec. Runners will meet at Lubec Boat Ramp for the 12.3-mile run, which takes runners from the downtown area of the country’s easternmost community to West Quoddy Lighthouse and back toward town.

With the United States-Canada border still closed, runners in the informal race will not be able to traverse into New Brunswick. There will instead be a separate race held for Canadian runners, who will run in a 10-mile loop through Campobello International Park.

Road races later this summer include the Kinsley Ray Memorial 5K and the Northeast Harbor 5-Miler. The Kinsley Ray Memorial 5K is scheduled for 8 a.m. (9 a.m. for walkers) July 31 at the Down East Family YMCA in Ellsworth, and the Northeast Harbor 5-Miler is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 7 at Great Harbor Museum.

Those interested in the Kinsley Ray Memorial 5K can sign up on the DEFY website at defymca.org. There is a $20 entry fee to participate. Registration has not yet been made available for the Northeast Harbor 5-Miler.

On Monday, Crow Athletics announced that one of its traditional races, the Bridge the Gap 5K/10K between Bucksport and Prospect, would not be run in 2021. The event, which is traditionally held in the spring but was pushed back this year as a result of pandemic-related restrictions on road races, will return May 7, 2022.

One major local race has already been held this year – the Acadia Half Marathon and 10K. Event winners were Rico Portalatin (men; 1 hour, 21 minutes, 58.2 seconds) and Liesl Muehlhauser (women; 1:29:21.7) in the half marathon and Ponce Saltysiak (men, 31:17.6) and Jennifer Caban (women, 44:52.1) in the 10K.