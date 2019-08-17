ELLSWORTH — The 14th Annual Ride For Life, a fundraiser for the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center, is set for Saturday, Sept. 7 with all bike rides beginning at the Surry Elementary School, located at 754 North Bend Road in Surry.

There will be a variety of cycling levels from beginner to advanced. A 100-mile, 50-mile, 20-mile and an 8-mile ride will be offered where riders can take in beautiful views along the Blue Hill Peninsula.

Riders can register, form teams or donate directly on the Beth Wright Cancer Resource Center’s website at bethwrightcancercenter.org.