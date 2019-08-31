Reutlinger wins GCI 100

CRANBERRY ISLES — Todd Reutlinger of Portland was the first-place finisher in the Great Cranberry Island 100-Mile Race last week.

Reutlinger won the race, which takes runners from the Spurling Cove dock on the north side of Great Cranberry Island to the end of Cranberry Road on the southeast side, with a time of 20 hours, 41 minutes, 8 seconds. That finish gave him an edge of 46:10 over the second-place finisher, Bradford Eslin of Bucksport.

Terrance Hartford finished third in the race with a time of 25:40:40 and John Brindamour finished in 29:46:15. The Pace Cadets won the 100-mile team relay with a time of 14:47:05.