Relay supports first responders

CRANBERRY ISLES — The “Run 2 Respond Relay” is set to reach Hancock County in the coming days as competitors approach the finish line on Great Cranberry Island.

The event, which began last Wednesday in Maryland and raises money for firefighters and other emergency responders, is set to reach Mount Desert Island in the afternoon tomorrow, Aug. 17. Competitors will then be ferried to Great Cranberry, where the finish line will be awaiting them.

Rob Benson, a minister from Bar Harbor, will attempt to swim the 3 miles from Northeast Harbor to Great Cranberry for the 111th and final leg of the race. Also competing in the race will be ultra-marathoner Michael Wardian, who won a total of seven marathons on all seven continents — Antarctica included — in seven days last January.

Following the Run 2 Respond, runners will compete in the inaugural Cranberry 100. The 100-mile race will take runners across the island 50 times.