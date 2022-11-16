BAR HARBOR — There’s a looming issue in youth sports that threatens the very existence of athletic contests, from middle school all the way to the collegiate level. But it may not be a problem that many have considered when thinking about the situation.
“There’s a shortage of referees all over in all sports,” said Bunky Dow, longtime athletic director at Mount Desert Island High School. “I know the younger generation is not getting involved like the older people that are getting out now.”
It’s a sentiment that has been expressed by school and athletic officials throughout the state and throughout the nation as the number of certified officials continues to decline.
“When I got done active basketball officiating, we had about 125 members active,” said Fred Berry, the referee assignor for Board 111, which covers Eastern Maine. “This year, five years later, I’ve got, as the assignor, roughly 89 active officials and I’ve got 65, roughly, that are available to me on any given night.”
Berry, who has been involved with refereeing in the area for over 45 years, knows that the issue isn’t isolated to a specific sport.
“All the sports are really hurting for numbers,” Berry explained. “We had 12 active officials this year to cover soccer for the Acadia Board, which is seven schools plus middle schools. That number used to be 21 a couple of years ago. It takes two officials to cover a game, so do the math on how many games you can cover in one day.”
Berry is also an employee of The Ellsworth American.
The decline has not surprised anyone involved in youth sports, but officials say the timeline has been expedited by the COVID-19 pandemic to a point where administrators are beginning to feel the pinch.
“We’re not in a crisis but we’re in a mode where changes need to be made,” said Dow.
Dow has recently started to see several warning signs that could be just the tip of the iceberg if the number of officials doesn’t soon increase.
“The last couple years, we’ve had JV (junior varsity) officials doing varsity games,” said Dow. “You’ve never seen that before … [Athletic Directors] will all get dates that we can’t play on because of a lack of officials. That’s happening more and more…The last five or six years you’re seeing more Thursday night football games because they don’t have enough officials to cover the games on Friday and Saturday. I went to a couple of games with four officials instead of five just to help out with the shortage.”
There are other reasons, besides COVID-19, for the departure of certified officials and the lack of a younger crop of referees joining to take their place. One major reason that was continually referenced when discussing the issue was the increased levels of hostility match officials are experiencing from fans.
“Nationally you hear it and locally you hear it, though it’s not quite as pronounced. But fans are killers,” said Berry. “If you’re out there doing the best job you can and you’re taking grief from the fans, it’s really hard to want to come back and do it again.”
“We’ve got to this point because of referee burnout,” echoed Josh Frost, the athletic director at Ellsworth High School. “[Officials] are doing a game every night and sometimes they’re taking more abuse from the fans then they probably should.”
In order to be a certified referee with the Maine Principals Association, an individual must attend eight separate clinics and pass a floor test as well as a written test. On top of that, each year the individual will need to pay dues, attend five more clinics annually and continue to pass the written test each year. To go through all of that, says Berry, means that these people are motivated to ensure the student athletes are having the best experience possible.
“I’m a parent. I’ve watched games. I’ve refereed games. I’ve never met an official who wants to make a bad call,” said Berry. “They’re out there doing the best job they can. Do we miss stuff? Yes. But do we do a really good job most of the time? Yes. But then you come off the field feeling like crap because somebody screamed at you or whatever else. For the younger people, that’s really hard to take.”
“What people have to remember is we may not agree with every call that they’re making but they’re out there providing a service and allowing our kids to compete and be a part of a team,” said Frost. “At the end of the day, the kids are getting a chance to play.”
Whatever the reasons, the fewer certified referees there are available, the more schools will have to rely on less experienced refs or, worse, begin to cancel games entirely.
“You can’t have a football game without officials, you can’t have a soccer game. Same with basketball,” said Frost, who also points out that the shortage impacts sports outside of football and soccer. “It’s even the same with swimming. We have swim officials. There’s a lot more that goes into it than just kids touching the wall. At swim meets, we have three officials there. I don’t want to get to the point where we’re canceling a season entirely because we don’t have enough officials.”
The good news is that athletic directors and organizations like the MPA have realized the importance of having enough certified officials and are beginning to act. This past year, referees received one of the largest single increases in pay that they have in some time, with a continual increase included over the next two years of the contract.
This year, a basketball referee will make $61.50 per JV match and $82 per varsity match. The same goes for football, soccer, cheerleading, ice hockey and lacrosse. Next year that will increase to $64 for a JV game and $85 for varsity. Eventually, in the 2024-25 season, officials for every sport – including wrestling, volleyball, softball and baseball – will make $66 for each JV game they officiate and $87.50 for varsity.
The MPA will also pay $0.45 per mile for any trip to a game that is over 10 miles away.
Outside of the monetary gains, there’s a certain satisfaction that comes from helping give student athletes a chance to play the sports that they love.
“If you love the sport and you know the kids are enjoying a sport that they love to do and you’re helping out with that? There’s nothing more exciting than watching a 6-year-old, or a player at any level, who isn’t a soccer player but is trying their hardest, take a shot and miss it but know they did the best they could and have a big smile on their face. Or a kid that goes in and scores a goal. Just to see the excitement, it’s so worth doing it,” said Berry.
Officials say the door is open for any and all who are interested in getting involved.
“I think that there’s a lot of opportunity for people who would like to explore getting into the game, to officiate,” said Dow. “There’s a lot of classes and openings. It won’t take long to get involved. Hopefully we’ll see that trend start to go back up.”