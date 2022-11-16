Sports

BAR HARBOR — There’s a looming issue in youth sports that threatens the very existence of athletic contests, from middle school all the way to the collegiate level. But it may not be a problem that many have considered when thinking about the situation.

“There’s a shortage of referees all over in all sports,” said Bunky Dow, longtime athletic director at Mount Desert Island High School. “I know the younger generation is not getting involved like the older people that are getting out now.”