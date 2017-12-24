Red Sox scholarship

BOSTON, Mass. — The Boston Red Sox Foundation is seeking applications for the New England Red Sox Service Scholarship.

The annual scholarship honors academically inclined high school seniors who have demonstrated a commitment to community service. Those selected will receive a $1,000 college scholarship and recognition during a special pregame ceremony at Fenway Park.

“We are continually inspired by high school students’ charitable endeavors and seek to recognize and reward their ongoing dedication to promoting social good,” said Linda Henry, Red Sox Foundation board member. “We are very pleased with the growth of the Service Scholarship program, and we are eager to hear about this year’s seniors who are going above and beyond in their communities.”

Submissions for Maine seniors are due Jan. 12.

Visit redsoxfoundation.org/service-scholarships.