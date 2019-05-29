Rained-out tennis prelim a sportsmanship victory

By Brooke Long

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School varsity girls’ tennis team conceded a preliminary playoff match to Presque Isle Tuesday afternoon when a hard rain began midway through the contest.

“We were down two matches and had lost the first set in the other two matches that were in progress,” coach Tyler Hunt said. “It started raining very hard and we had to make the tough decision to cancel the match and give them the win.

“Since they traveled four hours from Presque Isle, and the rain wasn’t going to hold off, we had to make the tough decision.”

Hunt said he was proud of how his players handled the anti-climactic end to their season.

“I have coached many seasons and this team, both boys and girls, were some of the most well-behaved and respectful student athletes that I have ever coached,” he said.

The girls’ team fell to Ellsworth 4-1, and the boys lost 5-0, in their final regular season matches at home last Wednesday.

Regitze Jacobsen defeated Miriam Nelson of Ellsworth 8-0, giving the MDI girls their only win in first singles. In second singles, Kate Hoff of MDI fell to Ellsworth’s Brianna Abbott 8-3. Austria Morehouse battled to an 8-4 loss against Faith Braley of Ellsworth in third singles.

MDI girls’ first doubles, played by Lelia Weir and Olivia Chandler, fell in a close match 8-6. Second doubles, played by Addy Smith and Heather Finger, fell 8-0.

Boys’ tennis began with first singles, where MDI’s Nick Harding fell to Ellsworth’s Norman Jodrey 8-2. In second singles, Reider Watson of MDI was defeated 8-5 by Ben Osterlin of Ellsworth. Luiz Estacio played Ryan White of Ellsworth in third singles, falling 8-2.

In first doubles, Trevor Morrison and Fernando Avalos played to an 8-5 loss. Second doubles, played by Whit Chaplin and Marshall Reiff, fell 9-8 (7-4).

Hunt said his first season with the teams was a successful one in his eyes “because each kid improved as people and as tennis players throughout the season.

“For us to progress as a team next year,” he continued, “the players need to go out this summer and put the time in to improve their games.”