Friday - Nov 15, 2019
From left, Veronica Davila, Eliza Murphy and Amanda Kucharski hold up a cardboard cutout of a local veteran, Kara Pratt of Bar Harbor, prior to the start of the Veterans Remembrance Road Race Saturday in Ellsworth. This year’s event drew 96 competitors. PHOTO COURTESY OF ROBIN CLARKE

Race supports veterans’ groups

November 15, 2019

ELLSWORTH — Mount Desert Island area runners were among the many who traveled to Ellsworth in Saturday for this year’s running of the Veterans Remembrance Road Race.

The race is organized by the Down East Family YMCA and portion of the registration fees support veterans organizations.

The overall race winner was Judson Cake of Bar Harbor. Cake posted a time of 21 minutes, 30 seconds to finish a whopping 2:16 ahead of the nearest computer, Buster Brown of Lamoine.

On the women’s side, the island area had two of the top competitors with Laura Driscoll (11th place) finishing with a time of 32:34 and Lisa Tweedie (12th place) finishing in 32:49. Two Jackson Laboratory employees, Lisa Kearns and Christa Brey, placed 13th and 16th, respectively.

Brey was also the top female veteran in the race, which featured a total of 15 current or former military members. A second MDI area veteran, Thomas Bosch-Willett of Southwest Harbor, placed 37th with a time of 40:11.

 

Veterans Remembrance Road Race

Nov. 10, 2019

First 50 finishers

1        Judson Cake                  21:30

2        Buster Brown       23:46

3        Erik Knickerbocker        26:40

4        Katelyn Kelley     27:51

5        Michael Miltner    29:25

6        Andre Jacques      31:32

7        Harrison Richardson     31:42

8        Marc Dupuy         32:04

9        Ashley Santerre    32:22

10      Laura Driscoll      32:34

11      Lisa Tweedie        32:49

12      Vanessa Corson   33:25

13      Lisa Kearns 33:26

14      Amy Houghton    33:33

15      Rob Walker                   34:11

16      Christa Brey         34:12

17      Adam Murphy     34:12

18      Kris Garcia 34:13

19      Steve Strout         34:41

20      Caroline Mazgaj   34:52

21      Abby Mazgaj        34:53

22      Tom Kirby  35:17

23      Nichi Farnham     35:26

24      Chris Heel   35:27

25      Clint Richardson  36:21

26      Michele Landry    36:24

27      Shawn Landry      36:25

28      Roger Doucette    37:07

29      Elizabeth Williams         37:07

30      Becca Mantelli      37:23

31      Laureen Libby      37:55

32      Lindley Gray        38:38

33      Lloyd Harmon      39:10

34      Bob Abrams         39:30

35      Ben Mazgaj 39:35

36      Katura Mazgaj     39:44

37      Thomas Bosch-Willett   40:11

38      Rob Laskey 40:17

39      Dave Samuelian   40:33

40      Tina Jordan          41:58

41      Robert Garnett     42:27

42      Carol Gilley          42:31

43      Chris Lanigan       42:50

44      Patricia Lanigan   43:58

45      Amy Renaud        44:33

46      Katlynn Johnson  44:35

47      Rick Houghton     45:24

48      Carolyn Corro      45:50

49      Tony Beardsley    47:00

50      David Gilley         47:33

Mike Mandell is the sports editor at The Ellsworth American and Mount Desert Islander. He began working for The American in August 2016. You can reach him via email at mmandell@ellsworthamerican.com.
Latest posts by Mike Mandell (see all)

