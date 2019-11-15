Race supports veterans’ groups

ELLSWORTH — Mount Desert Island area runners were among the many who traveled to Ellsworth in Saturday for this year’s running of the Veterans Remembrance Road Race.

The race is organized by the Down East Family YMCA and portion of the registration fees support veterans organizations.

The overall race winner was Judson Cake of Bar Harbor. Cake posted a time of 21 minutes, 30 seconds to finish a whopping 2:16 ahead of the nearest computer, Buster Brown of Lamoine.

On the women’s side, the island area had two of the top competitors with Laura Driscoll (11th place) finishing with a time of 32:34 and Lisa Tweedie (12th place) finishing in 32:49. Two Jackson Laboratory employees, Lisa Kearns and Christa Brey, placed 13th and 16th, respectively.

Brey was also the top female veteran in the race, which featured a total of 15 current or former military members. A second MDI area veteran, Thomas Bosch-Willett of Southwest Harbor, placed 37th with a time of 40:11.

Veterans Remembrance Road Race

Nov. 10, 2019

First 50 finishers

1 Judson Cake 21:30

2 Buster Brown 23:46

3 Erik Knickerbocker 26:40

4 Katelyn Kelley 27:51

5 Michael Miltner 29:25

6 Andre Jacques 31:32

7 Harrison Richardson 31:42

8 Marc Dupuy 32:04

9 Ashley Santerre 32:22

10 Laura Driscoll 32:34

11 Lisa Tweedie 32:49

12 Vanessa Corson 33:25

13 Lisa Kearns 33:26

14 Amy Houghton 33:33

15 Rob Walker 34:11

16 Christa Brey 34:12

17 Adam Murphy 34:12

18 Kris Garcia 34:13

19 Steve Strout 34:41

20 Caroline Mazgaj 34:52

21 Abby Mazgaj 34:53

22 Tom Kirby 35:17

23 Nichi Farnham 35:26

24 Chris Heel 35:27

25 Clint Richardson 36:21

26 Michele Landry 36:24

27 Shawn Landry 36:25

28 Roger Doucette 37:07

29 Elizabeth Williams 37:07

30 Becca Mantelli 37:23

31 Laureen Libby 37:55

32 Lindley Gray 38:38

33 Lloyd Harmon 39:10

34 Bob Abrams 39:30

35 Ben Mazgaj 39:35

36 Katura Mazgaj 39:44

37 Thomas Bosch-Willett 40:11

38 Rob Laskey 40:17

39 Dave Samuelian 40:33

40 Tina Jordan 41:58

41 Robert Garnett 42:27

42 Carol Gilley 42:31

43 Chris Lanigan 42:50

44 Patricia Lanigan 43:58

45 Amy Renaud 44:33

46 Katlynn Johnson 44:35

47 Rick Houghton 45:24

48 Carolyn Corro 45:50

49 Tony Beardsley 47:00

50 David Gilley 47:33