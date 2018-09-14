R.H. Foster wins Mission tennis

MOUNT DESERT — R.H. Foster of Ellsworth won the 14th annual Maine Seacoast Mission Open Tennis Tournament on Saturday.

The team defeated Dead River Company in the semifinal as Team EdGE beat Jock Williams Boat Yard. In the final, R.H. Foster defeated Team EdGE by a score of 17-15 to claim the title.

Proceeds from the tournament went toward Maine Seacoast Mission’s Ed Greaves Education (EdGE) program for youth development. Mission Assistant Development Director Anna Silver said the event raised $18,000.