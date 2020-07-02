Professional soccer player visits Acadia Fire 

LAMOINE—This past Thursday, Acadia Fire Soccer Academy (AFSA) had the opportunity to welcome women’s pro soccer player, Hannah Keane, to training sessions in Lamoine. Keane’s parents reside in Deer Isle, and once the word got out that there was a pro soccer player in the area, she was invited to come meet AFFC players.

Keane plays in the Portugese BPI league on the championship winning team SC Braga. She played professionally in Australia and Germany and returns this week to her third season with SC Braga. Keane is originally from California where she was an Aztec with San Diego State University. For most of her life, she has been coming to visit family in Deer Isle. She has also been playing soccer most of her life. Keane shared that she also enjoys tennis and creating art.

Keane attended the trainings for Acadia Fire’s U14 girls’ and boys’ teams. She helped coach AFFC players and joined in to play along with them in a rondo training. Between training sessions, Keane inspired AFFC’s young soccer players by leading a Q&A session for all players who were able to attend. She shared the story of her journey to becoming a professional soccer player and answered many questions about her experiences playing, traveling and adjusting to the different cultures and styles of play where she has been.

It was a very special occasion for the young soccer players of Acadia Fire to be meet a professional player, said AFSA Director Emily Ellis. “Keane’s experience and humble character were inspiring. Keane has gained a whole new Maine support team with Acadia Fire players, who will be following her career as she continues to rise to the top of her game as a pro soccer player.”

Acadia Fire Soccer Academy will be opening registrations for new July skills training programs that will start Monday, July 6, for ages from Kindergarten to high school seniors. New players are welcome to come train. For more information, visit www.acadiafiresoccer.com/programs-info. Players must register before attending training.