Presumptive positive changes UMaine women’s hockey schedule

ORONO — Due to a presumptive positive COVID-19 test in the University of Maine women’s ice hockey program, the series at Holy Cross, originally set for Jan. 8-9, will not be played as scheduled.

All members of the women’s ice hockey team are in quarantine. Contact tracing and additional testing are underway.

The women’s ice hockey program is following all state, University of Maine System, Hockey East and NCAA guidelines. Antigen testing for the women’s ice hockey program continues for all Tier 1 personnel, which includes student-athletes, coaches and support staff. Tier 1 personnel are required by Hockey East to antigen test seven days a week in preparation for competitions.

UMaine continues to follow all COVID-19-related health and safety guidance while monitoring the status of the pandemic in Maine and throughout the region.