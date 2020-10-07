Players, coaches look to make outdoor volleyball work

BAR HARBOR — Jamie Calandro isn’t used to Mother Nature affecting his practices.

In his years of volleyball, Calandro, the head coach of the Ellsworth volleyball team, has always done his practicing and coaching in a controlled environment. From the comforts of gymnasiums throughout the Northeast, Calandro has never had to worry about the sun, the sky, the wind, the temperature or the condition of the playing surface.

“Those are some things that you don’t really have to think about when you’re indoors,” Calandro said. “When you walk into the gym, you don’t have the rain, the sun in your eyes and the somewhat wet grass.”

With no indoor volleyball this fall, those are facets local teams will simply have to embrace in the weeks ahead. Yet even if some of the external factors are different, the scoring, the strategy and the competition are all the same as teams prepare for a new-look season.

Indoor volleyball was one of two fall sports to have its season postponed by state agencies and the Maine Principals’ Association in early September. Although the activity is categorized as a “medium-risk” in the state’s guidelines on community sports, the state’s concerns over holding indoor activities resulted in the season being pushed back to early 2021.

That’s left Mount Desert Island and other high schools in Hancock County and throughout the state looking to play a fall season outdoors. Teams have been practicing since mid-September with the first matches taking place this week.

Although local high school athletic facilities weren’t necessarily built with outdoor volleyball in mind, assembling outdoor volleyball courts couldn’t be easier. Schools already have portable nets and paint markers for lining the grass, and with ample green space and facilities, such as baseball and softball fields not in use, there’s plenty of room to find playing area.

“We’ve set up two courts and can even tie some rope together for an additional court,” said MDI head coach Corey Papadopoli, whose team is playing and practicing on the school’s softball field. “Even with that, we still have a lot of room left over.”

Volleyball, a sport that’s been surging in participation statewide in recent years, has lost little to no momentum despite the postponement of the indoor season. Although some players have opted for other sports, Calandro and Papadopoli both said their teams have healthy rosters of roughly 30 girls.

Many of those players were convinced that a fall volleyball season wouldn’t come together in any capacity. Nevaeh Warren, a member of a large MDI senior class, is happy to be playing any way she can after the pandemic left the entire fall sports schedule in peril.

“I didn’t think we would get any season at all, indoor or outdoor, but I think we’re all happy they were able to make it work,” Warren said. “We really wanted just to be able to have something, and it’s great that we can even be playing again.”

The elements, unfortunately, have cut a few practices short; rain last week resulted in Ellsworth and MDI practicing just twice, a circumstance that would’ve been unfathomable in a normal year. Even on days without rain, wet or matted grass prevents players from getting the natural spring they get when they leap from the gymnasium floor.

Still, playing outdoors has its benefits. Whereas gyms can get hot and stuffy at any time during the year, the cool late-September and early-October weather to date has provided a bit of a reprieve for players during periods of physical exertion.

“We’re used to being inside in the gym, obviously, but it’s good to be out here, too,” said MDI senior Victoria Del Cid. “When you’re working hard and sweating, it’s nice when it’s cooler and you have a bit of a breeze.”

Between a late start to the season and the MPA restricting the number of countable contests, teams will not be able to play their traditional 14 matches. Ellsworth and MDI will instead play six matches each, and Bucksport and George Stevens Academy are scheduled to play five and three, respectively.

Those matches will be played over a 15-day period that began Tuesday and will end Oct. 21, meaning the outdoor volleyball season will be remarkably short by any standards. Yet with the MPA looking to offer indoor volleyball in the late winter or early spring, there’s a chance that local teams get two seasons out of the 2020-21 school year.

“That would be great if it happens,” Calandro said. “If it does, it’s going to be in that transition period between winter and spring sports. We have a few other kids who play other fall sports that have said they’re interested in the spring, so we might have even more bodies than usual.”

MDI, which hosted Bucksport in its season opener Tuesday, was scheduled to play on the road against Ellsworth on Wednesday. The Trojans will host Brewer at 4 p.m. today, Oct. 8, and Ellsworth at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Playing in the raw elements of the outdoors and without the noise of the spectators or the echo of gymnasiums, the atmosphere at those matches will be unlike any most local volleyball players have experienced before. But as long as there’s a ball and a net, few are going to complain about the moments spent playing their favorite sport.

“You might say it’s not ideal, but what today is ideal?” Papadopoli said. “We’re excited we can even be doing this, and any time we can get playing is something we’re going to take advantage of.”