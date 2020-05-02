Pathbreaking college coach has MDI ties

ASHLAND, Virginia — One of Mount Desert Island’s athletic dynasty families has another accomplishment to celebrate this spring: Carroll Marie LaHaye, whose mother Marilyn Carroll grew up in Southwest Harbor and graduated from Pemetic High School, announced her retirement from a stellar career coaching women’s college basketball.

“Carroll Marie has had an amazing career coaching the women’s program at Randolph Macon,” said her cousin Jay Carroll, who was inducted into the Mount Desert Island High School Hall of Fame in 2012 along with his uncle John Carroll. “She is a great person.”

LaHaye logged 647 wins and 376 losses in her 38 seasons coaching the Division III Randolph-Macon Yellow Jackets. She led the team to 10 league championships in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference and 12 NCAA Division III tournament appearances. This year, the Yellow Jackets upset No. 9 Transylvania in the first round of the tournament before losing to No. 8 Oglethorpe in the Round of 32.

Under LaHaye, Randolph-Macon has advanced to the Round of 16 four times and made the national quarterfinals twice. They made one appearance in the national championship game, in 2005.

“I have said on numerous occasions and at every opportunity I have, there is no way I or we would have accomplished what we have in women’s basketball without the strengths, abilities, and commitment of those young women that I have been blessed to share memories with through all the seasons,” LaHaye said in a statement. “I am truly grateful and will always cherish my time with them.”

LaHaye entered the 2019-20 season with the sixth-most wins of any active Division III coach and was the 14th-ranked winningest coach of all time in Division III. LaHaye ranked 27th all-time for most wins by a head coach.

She leads the Old Dominion Athletic Conference in career wins, men or women, was named conference Coach of the Year four times and state Coach of the Year five times.

She is a director of physical education and associate professor of physical education at Randolph-Macon.

LaHaye grew up in Warren and graduated from Medomak Valley High School in 1973 and the University of Maine at Machias, where she played basketball and volleyball, in 1977.

Her uncles John and Jim were star athletes at Pemetic in the 1950s; in 1957, Pemetic won the boys’ state championship.