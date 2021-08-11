Parker wins Acadia 70.8 Triathlon

MOUNT DESERT — A local athlete claimed an impressive win Sunday in the Mount Desert Island YMCA Acadia Triathlon.

Cody Parker of Bar Harbor placed first in the second edition of the 70.8-mile event. The 18-year-old and recent MDI High School graduate posted a time of 5 hours, 29 minutes, 46.6 seconds to win the race by more than 4 minutes.

Parker posted the best time of all 30 contestants in the swimming portion of the event, which he completed in 31:10.2. He then finished in the biking portion in a third-best 2:50:02.6 before completing the running event in a fourth-best 2:03:08.4.

Collin Bantle finished second in the event with a time of 5:34:02 (43:54.2 swimming, 3:00:16.6 biking, 1:38:18.1 running). Jennifer Massingale finished in 5:53.16.5 (37:09.2 swimming, 3:04:40.2 biking, 2:08.54.6 running) to finish as the top women’s finisher and eighth-place contestant overall.

The race began with a 1.2-mile swimming portion that commenced on the northern end of Long Pond in Mount Desert. Contestants then biked in a 56.2-mile loop around the western side of the island before finishing with a 13.6-mile run that concluded on the MDI High School track.

Below is a list of results for all the contestants:

1 Cody Parker 5:29:46.6

2 Collin Bantle 5:34:02.6

3 Christoph Wienands 5:36:40.5

4 Eric Buckley 5:47:44.6

5 Nathan Rutenbeck 5:49:38.4

6 Christopher Towle 5:50:12.1

7 Bobby McSorley 5:52:40.7

8 Jennifer Massingale 5:53.16.5

9 Ryan Pierce 6:01:45.9

10 Jason Sevigny 6:11:39.7

11 Chris Llinas 6:15:47.1

12 Bryan Kuhn 6:20:58.3

13 Rob Snow 6:21:53.7

14 Andrew Tallarita 6:23:37.7

15 Heather Hoffman 6:29:48.1

16 Chris Kennedy 6:43.21.3

17 Sineah McGrady 6:45:51.3

18 Jeff Roseberry 6:49:47.6

19 Haley Morgan 6:56:03.6

20 Tom McNamee 6:56:22.4

21 Griffith Eddy 6:56:42.0

22 Jeffrey Barker 6:47:42.5

23 David Schrage 7:09:22.9

24 Brian Henesey 7:20:43.3

25 Dana Rodriguez 7:28:05.7

26 Allison Stewart 7:31:16.0

27 Tim Formby 7:34:05.3

28 Conor Murphy 7:35:28.6

29 Sam Hereford 7:35:34.7

30 Jennifer Zanchi 7:39:44.7