Wednesday - Aug 11, 2021

Parker wins Acadia 70.8 Triathlon

Cody Parker of Bar Harbor competes in the Acadia Triathlon on Aug. 8 on Mount Desert Island.
MOUNT DESERT — A local athlete claimed an impressive win Sunday in the Mount Desert Island YMCA Acadia Triathlon.

Cody Parker of Bar Harbor placed first in the second edition of the 70.8-mile event. The 18-year-old and recent MDI High School graduate posted a time of 5 hours, 29 minutes, 46.6 seconds to win the race by more than 4 minutes.

Parker posted the best time of all 30 contestants in the swimming portion of the event, which he completed in 31:10.2. He then finished in the biking portion in a third-best 2:50:02.6 before completing the running event in a fourth-best 2:03:08.4.

Collin Bantle finished second in the event with a time of 5:34:02 (43:54.2 swimming, 3:00:16.6 biking, 1:38:18.1 running). Jennifer Massingale finished in 5:53.16.5 (37:09.2 swimming, 3:04:40.2 biking, 2:08.54.6 running) to finish as the top women’s finisher and eighth-place contestant overall.

The race began with a 1.2-mile swimming portion that commenced on the northern end of Long Pond in Mount Desert. Contestants then biked in a 56.2-mile loop around the western side of the island before finishing with a 13.6-mile run that concluded on the MDI High School track.

Below is a list of results for all the contestants:

1        Cody Parker                    5:29:46.6

2        Collin Bantle                  5:34:02.6

3        Christoph Wienands       5:36:40.5

4        Eric Buckley                  5:47:44.6

5        Nathan Rutenbeck           5:49:38.4

6        Christopher Towle 5:50:12.1

7        Bobby McSorley            5:52:40.7

8        Jennifer Massingale        5:53.16.5

9        Ryan Pierce                    6:01:45.9

10      Jason Sevigny                6:11:39.7

11      Chris Llinas                    6:15:47.1

12      Bryan Kuhn                    6:20:58.3

13      Rob Snow                      6:21:53.7

14      Andrew Tallarita            6:23:37.7

15      Heather Hoffman            6:29:48.1

16      Chris Kennedy               6:43.21.3

17      Sineah McGrady            6:45:51.3

18      Jeff Roseberry                6:49:47.6

19      Haley Morgan                6:56:03.6

20      Tom McNamee               6:56:22.4

21      Griffith Eddy                  6:56:42.0

22      Jeffrey Barker                6:47:42.5

23      David Schrage                7:09:22.9

24      Brian Henesey                7:20:43.3

25      Dana Rodriguez              7:28:05.7

26      Allison Stewart              7:31:16.0

27      Tim Formby                    7:34:05.3

28      Conor Murphy                7:35:28.6

29      Sam Hereford                 7:35:34.7

30      Jennifer Zanchi               7:39:44.7

