Parker race a success

BAR HARBOR — Volunteers from Bar Harbor Savings and Loan helped make the third annual Mary Parker Memorial 5K a success Saturday. The event supports Island Connections and the bank is the major sponsor.

Bank president Bill Weir handed out bottles of water at the start and finish line. Others helped with registration, water stations and giving directions.

Volunteers and participants representing the bank included Vicky Vendrell, Jacqui Colburn, Nancy Sawyer, Ardette Spear with her dog Lady, Rhonda Sawyer with her dog Ava, Kathleen Field and Michael Swanson.